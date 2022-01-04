Peacock released a never-before-seen cold open of the iconic mockumentary sitcom The Office, in celebration of the Season 4 Superfan episodes being released on the streaming service on January 1, 2022. Originally planned as part of Season 4, the cold open revolves around Michael Scott (Steve Carell) having an accident that gives a new definition to “toilet humor.”

To those unfamiliar with the term, a cold open is a short scene that’s put before the opening credits of a TV show. Cold opens have their own jokes, decoupled from the main episode narrative. So, since these scenes are not connected to the show’s general progression and work as one-shots, it’s easier for the creative team to cut and replace them, which explains why this magnificent piece of television remained hidden until now.

Fortunately, the new year starts with a promise of a brighter future, since the lost cold open is a perfect example of why The Office is such a beloved show. Without giving too much away, it suffices to say the cold open involves Michael suffering from an accident in the toilet, which in turn leads him to one of his brilliantly stupid ideas of how to prevent further problems.

Image Via NBC

RELATED:‌ HBO Reportedly Paid James Gandolfini $3 Million So He Wouldn't Take Over 'The Office' After Steve Carell Left

Developed by Greg Daniels and Inspired by an NBC series of the same name, The Office had a bumpy first season, but would eventually become a hit that ran through nine seasons and 201 episodes. The mockumentary series is considered one of the most influential sitcoms in U.S. history, and some of the show’s running gags still resonate with fans more than eight years after its finale. The series featured dozens of memorable characters, including Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer), Darryl Philbin (Craig Robinson), Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin), Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner), Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), and Erin Hannon (Ellie Kemper).

All seasons of The Office are currently exclusive to Peacock’s streaming service, which also offers The Office Superfan Episodes. These Superfan Episodesare extended cuts that include never-before-seen footage. The Office Superfan Episodes for Season 1 to Season 4 are now streaming on Peacock with a Premium-Plus subscription.

Since Season 4 Superfan episodes just became available, it’s likely Peacock will include more extra content for other seasons in the future. That would be great news for fans, since it seems that The Office still has some welcomed surprises, such as the recently revealed cold open.

Check The Office’s never-before-seen cold open below.

'The Office': Paul Rudd Originally Told Steve Carell the Series Was a "Bad Move" Steve Carell would've missed 100% of the shots he didn't take had he listened to Paul Rudd.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email