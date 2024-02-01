The Big Picture Producers considered several big names, including Paul Giamatti, to play Michael Scott on The Office.

It's hard to envision anyone other than Steve Carell playing the lovably inept Michael Scott in the American version of The Office. He masterfully portrays the blissfully ignorant regional manager at Dunder Mifflin Scranton Branch with a cringeworthy awkwardness that is a trademark of Carell's comedic repertoire. Though Carell has starred in many successful films and TV shows, for many, he will forever be synonymous with the incompetent boss. In the early days of the series, however, producers were looking at several other big names to play the lead character, including The Holdovers star and Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti.

Paul Giamatti Is One of Many Actors Considered for Michael Scott

When the American version of The Office premiered in 2005, producers were stumped on who to cast as the World's Best Boss, Michael Scott. The series, based on the British version of the same title starring Ricky Gervais, had a lot to live up to. The mockumentary style show followed the employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, with Regional Manager, Michael Scott, leading the charge. The Office's cast went on to include Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B. J. Novak, Ed Helms, and Mindy Kaling, to name a few.

In the early days of casting for The Office, a few of the names considered for the role of Michael Scott included Bob Odenkirk, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Patton Oswalt, Louis C.K., Adam Scott, and Paul Giamatti. Patton Oswalt, who was primarily a stand-up comedian at the time, was a favorite among producers, but lacked TV experience. Louis C.K. was unavailable, and Hoffman and Giamatti declined to audition. Rainn Wilson, who went on to play Dwight Schrute, originally auditioned for the part of Michael Scott. In looking back at his audition, he acknowledged that his performance was an unintentional imitation of Ricky Gervais's performance in the British version of The Office. In the end, the final list came down to Odenkirk and Carell, who couldn't be more different.

As for Paul Giamatti, his film career was on an upward trajectory. In 2005, he was just coming off a celebrated performance in Sideways. The movie garnered five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won for Best Adapted Screenplay. The next year, Giamatti went on to star in Ron Howard's Cinderella Man opposite Russell Crowe, earning him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. With a booming film career, there was no reason for Giamatti to take what at that time would have been considered a step back to do TV.

Steve Carell Made Michael Scott a Lovable Jerk on 'The Office'

Michael Scott would have been very different had Paul Giamatti accepted the role. Giamatti has played a lot of unique characters, and his versatility is astounding. He thrives in comedic and dramatic roles, and he has managed to escape being pigeonholed as one type of actor or another. However, Paul Giamatti thrives most in roles that reveal his profound intellect and wit, something that is decidedly un-Michael Scott.

In the Showtime series Billions, Giamatti shines as the fast-talking U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades, showcasing his incredible ability to seamlessly deliver complex dialogue and an emotionally charged performance. In the HBO miniseries John Adams, Giamatti commits to his portrayal of the second U.S. president completely. His performance in John Adams earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie, and a Golden Globe for Best Actor - Miniseries of Television Film. While Giamatti has certainly made a name for himself as a well-rounded character actor, it's his performances in dramatic roles that truly set him apart.

The Michael Scott we know is utterly oblivious to his own shortcomings. He is a terrible manager, constantly distracting employees and concocting ridiculous schemes that inevitably fail. He is also highly inappropriate, evidenced by his famous catchphrase, "That's what she said!" But the reason the character is even remotely likable is that Steve Carell plays him with a mild-mannered earnestness that endears him to viewers. That isn't to say that Giamatti wouldn't be likable, but his usual intensity and vivacity would paint the Michael Scott character as an intentional jerk rather than an accidental one on The Office.

Luckily for fans of The Office, Steve Carell won the role of the inept but lovable executive, and Paul Giamatti continued down his own impressive career path. With Giamatti's current Oscar nomination for The Holdovers, it's clear that things worked out exactly the way they were meant to. While it's fun to think about the "What ifs" of a different Michael Scott, no one could ever take Steve Carell's place.

