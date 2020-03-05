‘The Office’ Writers Made a Very Real Website for a Very Fake mp3 Player

The Office‘s season two classic “The Injury,” best known as the one where Michael Scott (Steve Carell) burns his foot on a George Foreman grill and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) is a better person concussed, has one delightful running gag throughout. Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) received a strange gift: the Prism Durosport mp3 player, a chunky, clunky, very user-unfriendly iPod knockoff to everyone except, of course, Dwight. And wouldn’t you know it? The writers made an incredibly real website for this incredibly fake running joke, and that website can be visited right the heck now.

The website has existed since the episode first aired, and has recently (thankfully) been vaulted back into our cultural consciousness thanks to an episode of Office Ladies, hosted by Fischer and Angela Kinsey, where the two actors do an episode-by-episode deep dive into the beloved series. And if you’re an Office fan, you simply must visit this website immediately. The care and depth put into every facet of it, from its accurate “bad early 2000s web design” interface, to its delightful visual gags, all the way to its embedded narrative (!) about the announcement and recalling of sprays that mimic the smell of books while reading ebooks (!!) told entirely through a series of blog posts (!!!). Every single page and paragraph of this website is a masterclass in subtle comedy, absolutely none of it was used on the actual show, and I am forever indebted to the writers for their wonderful service.

Visit the Prism Durosport website yourself, and enjoy. For more Office news, here’s Fischer and Kinsey dishing on the adorable teapot note left by Jim. Plus: would John Krasinski ever return for a reunion?