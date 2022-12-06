The Office is undoubtedly one of the most hilarious and beloved pieces of television. Featuring nine incredible seasons that provided the viewer with lots of laughter — from dry humor and sarcastic jokes to loads of cringe (but glorious) moments thrown into the mix — this workplace series surely takes a special place in lots of hearts around the globe.

RELATED: 'The Office' Plot Points That Didn't Age Well

Sure, Steve Carell's Michael Scott is probably one the funniest and most memorable characters out there, and no one takes that from him. But is he the most hilarious out of all characters in the show? Check out Redditors opinions on the matter.

Kelly

Never afraid to say what is going through her intriguing mind, Mindy Kaling's Kelly is easily the most talkative character of the show — which only makes sense, given to the fact that she is the customer service representative. Utterly fascinated by boys and gossip, Kelly doesn't shy away from flirting with anyone she finds remotely cute (including Ryan, of course).

On Reddit, fans of the show remark that while Kelly may not be the most hilarious character she surely is one of the funniest: "Hot take: Kelly is one of the funniest characters and one of the shining lights of the office," says u/Illustrious_Top_7474 on a post. In the comments, u/finlyboo adds that "her explanation of how Netflix works has always been one of my favorite scenes."

Ryan

Ryan (B. J. Novak) is definitely a character that has gone through so much that he becomes an entirely different character as you see him unravel throughout the series (or rather embraces his crazy side). Although he doesn't give away much about himself, according to Redditors he reveals just enough to be considered one of the funniest characters, especially during later episodes.

Thanks to his character arc, users agree that he became progressively more likable and generally more entertaining. "Ryan absolutely progressed as one of the funniest characters in the later seasons of The Office," u/case8127 posts on the platform with 144 votes.

Michael

Unaware of basic social norms, the world's best boss is always up to crack a cringe-y joke out of the blue. Delievering countless hilarious lines throughout the series and showcasing his extremely silly yet unmatched sense of humor, Carell's character is certainly one of the goofiest characters in television history.

On the website, users discuss Michael's best lines, including but not limited to, "Don't ever, for any reason, do anything, to anyone, for any reason, ever, no matter what, no matter where, or who, or who you are with, or where you are going, or where you've been, ever, for any reason whatsoever."

Jim

A charming man with an amusing sense of humor, John Krasinski's Jim, also known as Pam's (Jenna Fischer) one true love, is the textbook "nice guy" who is actually a good person and doesn't hold any malicious intent behind his actions. Kind-hearted and respectful (yet incredibly good a prankster), Jim's persona is a fan-favorite.

"My favourite episode is where he dresses as Dwight and pretends to be Dwight. It was probably one of the best intros in my opinion from the office that they ever did," u/LilPostPeep says. Appearing on many users' lists, Krasinski's on-screen counterpart is one of the funniest.

Darryl

Having joined Dunder Mifflin as a warehouse associate, Darryl (Craig Robinson) soon became the link between the main office and the warehouse. A calm and relaxed character who actually doesn't do much other than make fun of Michael, Darryl is an overall funny and likable character.

According to u/bobolover90's post, which has earned 5.6K votes, Robinson's on-screen counterpart is "by far the funniest character next to Michael." In the comments section, u/IAmTheGreenCard adds, "Darryl adds so much to that scene w/o saying a single GD word. I love Darryl and every scene he’s in…"

Dwight

On all levels iconic, Rainn Wilson's Dwight is probably the most famous character of all — second to Michael, that is. There is no doubt that the Star Wars fanatic plays a crucial part in the series, especially when it comes to delivering quality comedic content. While Wilson's character has a superiority complex, which is part of what makes him so hilarious, his ignorance is also what makes him stand out.

On Reddit, u/swag-nerd names the reasons why they like the character: "He's unique and his character is always true to himself. I find his mannerisms funny." When users were asked who they think is the funniest between Dwight and Jim, it was made clear that Dwight is the ultimate winner.

​​​​​​

Creed

Former hippie and homeless man, Creed Bratton is the quality assurance manager at Dunder Mifflin. A man of few words, Bratton is rarely seen talking but rather just existing. While he is mysterious and reserved, his interesting personality and impeccable comedic timing successfully manage to conquer fans' hearts.

Ultimately, there is no doubt that Reddit finds the character the funniest among all. "Creed is like those “one-liner” comedians. Always has a small role, but they are always gold," says u/Mykeewhodat27 on the platform.

NEXT: Iconic Megastars Who Started On Sitcoms