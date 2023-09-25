The Big Picture The Office, known as one of the funniest sitcoms in recent history, is reportedly set to return to TV.

News of the reboot comes after the resolution of the writers strike, and original showrunner Greg Daniels is expected to revamp the series.

The cast members, including John Krasinski, and Mindy Kaling, have expressed interest in revisiting their roles in the potential reboot.

Over the years, it has been said that laughter is the best medicine. In the modern world and current era of television, sitcoms have been one of its many conveyors. The Office, the seminal workspace sitcom which had a brilliantly, hilarious run from 2005 till 2013, can be categorized as one of the funniest shows to ever grace television. With relatable characters, and timeless humor, the show earned a cult like following of its own. Now, after many rumblings of a reboot, it seems The Office is reportedly set to finally return to TV.

This major development for the show comes hot on the heels of the tentative agreement reached for the resolution of the five-month-long writers strike. The Office is centered on the employees of a fictional paper and stationery company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and according to writers Matthew Belloni and Jonathan Handel its return is imminent. In an article for Puck News, the pair speculated that original showrunner Greg Daniels will return to revamp the series. They wrote, “Greg Daniels is set to do a reboot of The Office, for instance. Disney’s Dana Walden will finally be able to announce the return of her BFF Ryan Murphy from Netflix. A ton of high-profile movie scripts will come in. The industry will chug back to normal.”

The news of a reboot came as part of a broader conversation regarding what projects and deals will emerge once the strike officially ends. News of this reboot might not come as a surprise to some given that there had been rumors from both cast members and executives at the NBC alike. The perception around a reboot has ranged from the optimistic to the pessimistic depending on the individual. Daniels has been one of the optimists. Speaking to Collider in 2022, the showrunner said, “I can’t tell whether fans would want more of it, and when I say more of it, I don’t think it would be the same characters.” He adds, “I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way [The] Mandalorian is like an extension of Star Wars. But I don’t know if that would be something people would want or not, it’s hard to tell.”

'The Office' Has an Iconic Lineup of Cast and Characters

The Office boasts many memorable characters. However, none can quite compete with the appeal of the socially awkward, yet hilariously endearing regional manager that is Steve Carell's Michael Scott. The rest of the show's cast includes Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, Craig Robinson, B.J. Novak, Creed Bratton, Angela Kinsey, Oscar Nunez, Ellie Kemper, and Ed Helms. Both Krasinski and Kaling, have expressed interest in revisiting their roles.

It remains to be seen in what form the reboot of The Office will manifest – either with the original cast members or as an extension of the universe, or if at all, but stay tuned to Collider for updates.