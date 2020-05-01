Greg Daniels on the Possibility of an ‘Office’ Reboot: “I Can’t Rule It Out”

Even though the U.S. version of The Office has been off the air since 2013, it remains one of the most popular sitcoms around, and when it finally leaves Netflix for Peacock, it will be a major blow to the former. It’s an incredibly rewatchable sitcom, and yet fans are still hungry for more antics from the Dunder-Mifflin crew.

Christina Radish spoke to The Office creator Greg Daniels for his new series Upload, and asked about the possibility of The Office getting rebooted. He replied:

“Oh, I’ve given a lot of thought to it because that’s what everybody’s been asking me, for a year or two. The first idea for doing this came after the Will and Grace reboot. At that time, it wouldn’t have been possible to get all of the actors together, in the same way that Will and Grace got the entire cast together. And I don’t really feel like there’s a need to do a reboot, from the standpoint of, there wasn’t a lot left hanging in the stories. I think people love the characters and they just want more of the characters. But at the time, the idea of doing it with half the cast didn’t seem like a great idea to me. The cast is so wonderful, on that show, and I loved doing it so much that I can’t rule it out. People keep asking about it. There’s obviously a group of people that would be made happy by it, but I don’t also wanna have another group where it was a disappointment. So, at the moment, people are still willing to finish the series, and then start the series again tomorrow, on Episode 1. I feel like it’s a bit of a complete artistic statement, at the moment, but you never know.”

Daniels is right that you want to leave people happy with the show, and if they’re willing to keep rewatching all 9 seasons of it on a loop, there’s not really a reason to go back to the well. I’d also note that the unique alchemy of that cast is what makes it sing, and even removing a single piece, like when Steve Carell left in Season 7, weakened the overall show. I suppose there’s the option of trying to do it with an entirely new cast in a similar setting, but at that point, you may as well just create a new workplace sitcom, which is exactly what Carell and Daniels are doing with Space Force, which premieres on May 29th.