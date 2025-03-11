There will be more antics from the Dunder Mifflin group — sort of — when they head to the Midwest in Peacock's The Paper, the highly anticipated spinoff of NBC's classic sitcom The Office. While the upcoming series will take place in a new office with original characters, there will reportedly be some returning faces, and now Brian Baumgartner, who played the affable, chili-spilling Kevin Malone in the original show, has weighed in whether he will make an appearance.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Baumgartner admitted that he wasn't sure how the future for Kevin would play out, but that he was open to returning. "That's interesting...I don't know what the rules are there in the new show, or where [show co-creator] Greg [Daniels] sees Kevin. I hope Kevin's still working at the bar right around the corner from Dunder Mifflin," Baumgartner said. "I hope he's still there, so I don't know about a trip to the Midwest, or who knows maybe those guys need to write a story about the people in Scranton and come in." When asked about the show's plans, he added:

"I have no idea, but look, I'm really excited, as I'm sure everyone is, to see what they've come up with. [Show co-creator] Michael Koman and, of course, Greg Daniels, are genius, so I'm sure that it's going to be a lot of fun for people."

'The Paper' Won't Be a Straight Continuation