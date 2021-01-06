Now that the show's landed on Peacock, how long until the inevitable occurs?

It’s the age old question: will there or will there not be a The Office reboot? Ever since the NBC show gained renewed traction on Netflix, fans have been clamoring for a return to Dunder Mifflin – and the cast has too. Steve Carell has firmly said he doesn’t think it’s a good idea for him to revive the character of Michael Scott, but others like Rainn Wilson and even John Krasinski are all for getting the gang back together.

With The Office now launching on the new streaming service Peacock, it seems an apt time for NBC to push for the reboot or reunion or continuation to happen, so I put the question to showrunner Greg Daniels during a recent press day for The Office hosted by Peacock. Daniels developed the American version of the Ricky Gervais sitcom and turned it into what it is today: one of the most beloved TV shows in history.

So I asked Daniels, is a continuation of The Office currently in active development? He responded:

“No but it’s not impossible. It’s not impossible for sure. I would want to be involved, and I’ve got two other shows I’m working on right now.”

Those two other shows are Daniels’ Amazon sci-fi comedy Upload and his Netflix comedy Space Force (starring Carell). Both have been renewed for second seasons and Daniels is currently in Vancouver prepping Upload Season 2, while it was announced recently that Space Force Season 2 will also be shot in Vancouver – allowing Daniels to divide his time between both series.

But adding The Office in amongst those two shows would simply be too much on Daniels’ plate, and it’s nice to hear him confirm that if a continuation happens, he wants to be the one steering the ship.

Daniels exited showrunning duties on The Office after Season 4 to co-create Parks and Recreation, with Paul Lieberstein running The Office for seasons 5 through 8. So the show has certainly gone on without Daniels in the primary producer role, but most maintain that those first few seasons were the show’s best. Daniels returned to showrun The Office for its ninth and final season, adding a number of dramatic twists to the series before its final goodbye.

So yeah, while The Office reboot or reunion is not actively in the works, Daniels is very open to the idea and it sounds like he may have even had discussions with NBC about it. So if it does happen, it likely won’t be until he gets another break from Upload and Space Force. So… 2022 perhaps? Fingers crossed.

