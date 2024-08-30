Stephen Merchant and Ricky Gervais' The Office is an unquestionable comedic giant, with the franchise having spawned countless interpretations and adaptations that cross the globe. The most famous of these is undoubtedly the US version, and, alongside the announcement of an all-female Australian attempt coming this October, another country is getting in on the act. That country is South Africa, which, in an exclusive revealed by Variety, will be producing its own version of the hit show in association with African streamer Showmax. This comes following Showmax's pick-up of the rights to the show, which recently included all nine seasons of the US version in its February relaunch. Speaking of the relaunch and the upcoming adaptation, Showmax’s acting head of content, Nicola van Niekerk, said:

"The relaunch slate included all nine seasons of the American version of ‘The Office,’ which went straight into our top five international series on the platform for the month. So we know our audience is going to be as excited to see our hyperlocal version as we are to make it. Our very first Showmax Original was a mockumentary, ‘Tali’s Wedding Diary,’ so we’re delighted, just seven years later, to start reimagining the most iconic mockumentary of them all."

The South African iteration will mark the 14th international adaptation of The Office, which includes versions across the globe in the likes of Poland, France, Canada, Chile, and more. Rapid Blue managing director Ziyanda Ngcaba said, "We are proud to be producing the first African version of ‘The Office’ for Showmax and kykNET. The format is globally recognized and adored by audiences all over the world." Production on the project is set to begin in 2025.

The Next Version of 'The Office' is Coming Very Soon

With production on The Office South Africa not beginning until 2025, it might feel like quite the way for your next fill of the iconic franchise. Fear not, as an all-female Australian version is right around the corner. Set to be released on Prime Video on October 18, 2024, this version will see Australian comedian, Felicity Ward, portray Hannah Howard, the Managing Director of packaging company Flinley Craddick. Joining Ward in the cast are the likes of Edith Poor (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Steen Raskopoulos (Black Mirror), Josh Thomson (Young Rock), Shari Sebbens (Thor: Love and Thunder), and Zoe Terakes (Talk to Me).

A South African version of The Office has been officially announced. You can watch all episodes of the US versions right now on Peacock.

