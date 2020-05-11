Watch: John Krasinski Reunites ‘The Office’ Cast for a Zoom Wedding

John Krasinski has been blessing the world each Sunday with Some Good News—both literally and figuratively, as that’s the title of his feel-good web-series focused on highlighting good news around the world. And while the first episode kicked things off with a delightful The Office reunion with star Steve Carell, this week he got (almost) the whole gang back together.

This week’s episode of Some Good News was wedding-centric, focusing on all the couples who have had their weddings cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19. One such couple was brought on to talk to Krasinski this week, given that their proposal was an ode to Jim’s proposal to Pam on The Office. And while Krasinski proceeded to bring their family and friends into the Zoom call, he capped it off by celebrating the duo’s nuptials in a pretty spectacular way.

First, he brought on co-star Jenna Fischer to serve as the woman’s Maid of Honor (Krasinski took Best Man duties, obviously). But if you’re a fan of The Office, you’ll recall that the big Jim/Pam wedding episode “Niagara” ends with the show’s cast performing a dance down the aisle to the song “Forever,” inspired by a YouTube video. So for this week’s Some Good News, Krasinski got on the horn with his former The Office castmates and had them each re-create their “Forever” dance down the aisle from the comfort of their own homes.

There’s Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Ellie Kemper, Oscar Nuñez, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Phyllis Smith, Creed Bratton, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, and yes, even Carell himself. That’s nearly the entire ensemble, and while creator/showrunner Greg Daniels recently said he’s still on the fence regarding the idea of a full-on Office reunion, this is a nice little consolation in the event that it never comes to fruition. It’s simply a joy to see these folks (sort of) back together again.

So check out the kinda-sorta Office reunion video below if you want to feel some joy.