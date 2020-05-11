You Can Watch ‘The Office’ Season 1 Performed in a New Way by Joining This Slack

Fans of The Office can now watch every Season 1 episode in a new way: Slack. If you’ve been craving a new way to watch the NBC comedy but it feels like a bore to boot up Netflix once again, Brooklyn-based company MSCHF has figured out a new way to liven up this beloved source text by taking it to what is otherwise a pretty chill workplace communication tool.

On Monday, we learned of an ongoing re-enactment of The Office Season 1 happening via Slack and — bonus — anyone can join and watch the episodes play out in real time. The chats take place every weekday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and all you have to do is download Slack and then follow the instructions to join on MSCHF’s The Office Slack official site. The site also previews what participants will see when the log on to the Slack group, with all your favorite Dunder Mifflin employees participating in group chat versions of episodes we’ve seen before. For example, as I write this, I’m also “watching” the Season 1 episode “Hot Girl,” which guest starred Amy Adams as Katy, a young woman trying to sell purses at Dunder Mifflin and who becomes the target of Michael Scott’s (Steve Carrell) affections. In addition to a “#general” channel where the majority of the episode plays out, Slack channels like “#hr”, “#customer_service”, and “#party_planning_committee” are also open which serve as different areas of the Dunder Mifflin office for action to play out. While newcomers to the Slack who aren’t actually performing can’t comment in the General channel, there is an opportunity to react with emojis and maybe even chime in with comments in these side channels.

As previously mentioned, the enigmatic company known as MSCHF is the team behind this very fun and interactive Office Slack chat. This Slack performance experiment is just the latest in an ongoing series of interactive, multimedia drops and events hosted by MSCHF. Previously, the team revealed a Netflix hangouts extension to make it look like you’re participating in shows you love and a pirate radio streaming site which caters to your streaming needs.

For more, check out the spectacular Office Zoom reunion hosted by John Krasinski as part of his ongoing Some Good News series.