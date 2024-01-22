The Big Picture The Office's Season 7 now has "Superfan Episodes" with never-before-seen moments and deleted scenes for fans to enjoy.

Peacock has included fan-favorite episodes such as "Threat Level Midnight" and "Goodbye Michael" in the Superfan package.

A potential reboot of The Office is in the works, with a new team of writers possibly creating a "spiritual successor" series.

The Office continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. Peacock announced today that the long-running comedy series is finally getting the "Superfan Episodes" for its Season 7. The special episodes feature never-before scene moments, extended and deleted scenes that were carefully picked so that fans can experience the show differently. The "Superfan Episodes" for Season 7 are already available to stream.

Peacock also announced some episodes from the season are coming in this new Superfan package, and fans can certainly be excited for them. They include "Classy Christmas," "Garage Sale," "Michael’s Last Dundies," "Search Committee" and two of the most important episodes of the whole history of The Office: "Threat Level Midnight" and "Goodbye Michael."

One of the best episodes of the entire series, "Threat Level Midnight" is the short film that brings to life the action-thriller script that Michael Scott (Steve Carell) had been working on for years. It is, of course, done in perfect The Office fashion, with limited resources and featuring Michael's co-workers as cast members. On the other hand, the emotional "Goodbye Michael" sends Carell off after he decided to leave the show, and his exit made writers struggle to make the show find its footing in the next two seasons. Scott only returned for the series finale.

Is 'The Office' Getting A Reboot?

Close

The timing for the Superfan Episodes is appropriate, since it seems like a The Office reboot series is moving at full speed at NBC. American version creator Greg Daniels (Upload) is reportedly putting together a team of writers to bring the reboot to life. The new show has been dubbed a "spiritual successor," which might suggest that we won't be seeing many familiar faces in the new episodes. At the same time, it makes sense to bring in a new slate of characters — over the course of its nine-season run, The Office managed to fully explore the lives of all its main and supporting characters. And fans can always come back to binge the seasons, especially with this new Superfan edits that Peacock is rolling out.

The Office is one of the strongest IPs in television. It had immense popularity when it aired back in the early aughts, but recently it became mainstream again, partly because people binge-watched it during COVID. The show is adapted from a British sitcom created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, and NBC had already tried to do a spin-off starring Rainn Wilson (Dwight), but it ended up not moving forward.