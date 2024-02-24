The Big Picture Season 8 of The Office allows for more character development beyond Michael, showcasing relationships like Jim and Dwight's friendship.

The Office thrived with its many colorful characters, but not every season was equal. After seven seasons, the central character, Michael Scott (Steve Carell), moved away from Scranton with his fiancé, leaving a vacancy at Dunder Mifflin and the show. Writing off Michael led to growing pains in the eighth season as they attempted to replace Carell and his portrayal of Michael's well-intentioned mistakes, resulting in an eighth season that even the fans disliked. With a constantly rotating manager's chair and the lack of the show's central character, there's no doubt that Season 8 struggled some, but it gets more hate than it deserves. The Office has characters besides Michael whose dynamics are unchanged by his departure. In fact, many characters get more screen time with the loss of Michael Scott.

Season 8 contains several highlights, like the episode "Garden Party," which shows a particularly elaborate prank Jim (John Krasinski) plays on Dwight (Rainn Wilson), but also includes a touching ending where the employees show their acceptance for Andy (Ed Helms). Even the dreaded trip to Florida gives moments like Jim saving Dwight from being fired, despite their often contentious relationship, showing how far the two have come. The season also shows Pam (Jenna Fischer) and Angela (Angela Kinsey) developing an unlikely friendship as they both experience pregnancy. These moments add depth to the characters and further their development going into the final season. Steve Carell is missed in Season 8, but his absence allows the show to spend time with characters that otherwise wouldn't get much focus, like Andy, who, as the new boss, becomes a replacement of sorts. Though not Michael Scott, he is a well-meaning, if oblivious, leader who gains the loyalty of his staff. No one can really fill Michael's shoes, but the season as a whole isn't bad.

'The Office' Season 8 Develops Jim and Dwight's Relationship

Micheal Scott is not the only character who drove The Office. Though he is responsible for a lot, others, like Jim and Dwight, are crucial as well. Since their introduction, Jim antagonizes Dwight, and eight years later, it is much the same. However, they have also become unlikely friends. Episode 4, "Garden Party," shows how nothing has really changed as Jim writes a book to give Dwight advice on hosting a garden party for Andy's parents. Though the pranks don't stop, without Dwight sucking up to Michael and Michael's favoritism for Jim, the two have a better relationship.

Jim and Dwight's friendship flourishes in Season 8, as seen by their trip to Florida. When Dwight gets the opportunity to lead a project, Jim is not his first choice, but the CEO, Robert California (James Spader), insists he come. There, Dwight is Jim's first call when he cannot get rid of their co-worker Cathy (Lindsey Broad), who is attempting to initiate a relationship with Jim, and in return, Jim stops Dwight from making a decision he'll regret. Later, Jim learns that Robert intends for Dwight to be the fall guy for the failure of the project and, when Dwight won't listen to him, physically stands in his way while others attend the meeting and receive the blame. Season 8 moves Jim and Dwight's friendship forward, providing many great moments for the duo.

Pam and Angela Spend More Time Together in 'The Office' Season 8

Jim and Dwight are not the only pair to get more development after Michael's exit, as Season 8 pushes Pam and Angela toward each other. Angela's judgmental ways have often left her in competition with Pam, like when Pam and Karen (Rashida Jones) throw a rival Christmas party. However, on her better days, Angela is almost friendly to Pam. Yet, Season 8 strengthens their relationship as both women undergo pregnancy and motherhood at the same time. Though this occasionally puts them in competition, like for the same name they want for their respective sons, it is the culmination of many seasons where Angela and Pam have struggled to see eye to eye.

Angela suggests they walk together as it is good for their health, and throughout the season, they commiserate about motherhood. Though they still disagree, they are much closer after this experience, even occasionally mentioning that they give each other's baby gifts. This is a far cry from Angela referring to Pam as "the office mattress" in the early seasons. Friends may be a stretch for these two, but they show significant growth in Season 8, partly because there is more time to develop when Pam doesn't have to handle Michael.

'The Office' Season 8 Spends More Time on Andy

Andy Bernard was a late addition to The Office, coming in during the merger in Season 3, but he quickly became an important member of Dunder Mifflin life. The issue was no one knew where he fit. He briefly competed with Dwight for Michael's attention, dated Angela, became pals with Darryl (Craig Robinson), and generally moved from group to group. Season 8 moves him to Michael's role as Regional Manager, and it works pretty well. Andy was a tried and true member of the team that fans already liked, so when it came to replacing Michael, he was a solid choice, especially as he and Michael are pretty similar. Both strive for popularity. They are well-meaning, though often insensitive. And both earn the affection of their employees despite everything.

As Regional Manager, Andy stumbles, as seen in episode 2, "The Incentive," where his attempt to boost sales ends with him getting a tattoo on his butt. However, the employees show how much they care by changing the design at the last minute to a dog in honor of his self-imposed nickname. As the manager, Andy gets a chance to grow that would not have been available if Michael were around. Season 8 may not be perfect, but it does present interesting challenges for Andy.

'The Office' Season 8 Had Problems

The Office Season 8 was admittedly a change from previous seasons, but it doesn't deserve the hatred it receives. Saying goodbye to Michael is an adjustment, but his departure opens up space for the rest of the beloved characters. That's not to say the season is without problems. Testing the waters as the show changed, Season 8 had to discover what worked and what didn't. The addition of Robert California didn't help the show, as his humor was out of place in the tone set by the earlier seasons. Similarly, Nellie's (Catherine Tate) introduction to the cast didn't work flawlessly as she started off over the top, demanding Andy's job without anyone stopping her. In another departure from the early seasons, the show attempts to recreate a love story like Pam and Jim with Andy and Erin (Ellie Kemper), exploring a new office love triangle as Erin dates Gabe (Zach Woods). But this plot never compares to the early years of Jim and Pam. Despite a few stumbles, Season 8 is solid. No show continues indefinitely without a few dips. However, The Office Season 8 is not as bad as it is made out to be.

