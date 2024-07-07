Even in the ever-increasing landscape of streaming services with original content, there are a few shows that have expanded their fanbase to have cross-generational appeal many years after their initial debut. Reaching nearly 20 years old now, The Office has become one of the major faces of American sitcoms. This is especially impressive considering the other shows on at the time included 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Arrested Development, and The Big Bang Theory. Despite the tight competition, The Office managed to stand out in a way that not only made the series popular during its run but has gained even more attention in the years following the series finale.

From the wacky antics of Michael Scott (Steve Carell) to the various budding office romances that arise, The Office has a lot for fans to enjoy. The show ran for nine seasons, with many memorable characters mixed in throughout. However, not each season is created equally, as they experienced a few bumps along the way. The first season of the show was not looked upon fondly when it was released, so much so that the show was on the verge of cancelation before reluctantly being greenlit for a second season. In addition, after Michael's farewell episode, the show experienced a noticeable decline in ratings, as his absence was felt for much of the last two seasons by many fans. The show certainly has seasons that are better than the others, but The Office as a whole remains a timeless modern classic with no signs of slowing down soon.

9 Season 1

6 Episodes

The shortest season of the show, Season 1, is already at a disadvantage compared to the other seasons when it comes to having a lasting impact. Even putting aside the episode count, this season is the worst of the series. At the start, The Office was struggling to find its own identity, with its debut season taking a lot of inspiration from The Office (U.K.). This is shown through the usage of mostly dry humor as well as a version of Michael Scott that is very similar to Ricky Gervais's David Brent in demeanor. Even the overall lighting and tone of this season are reminiscent of the more bleak tone of its British counterpart.

This season is not all bad, though, as the episode "Diversity Day" highlights the comedic potential that this series could have down the road. This episode is one that combines dark humor with an over-the-top Michael Scott that would only be further improved down the line. However, aside from this episode, the others lack the type of quality or memorability that fans have grown accustomed to in later seasons. Excluding "Diversity Day," how many other episodes in this season are talked about regularly? Even still, this season was one that laid the groundwork for future beloved characters as well as served as a chance for the show to find its footing. After all, "You miss one hundred percent of the shots you don't take," 'Wayne Gretzky'"—Michael Scott.

8 Season 9

23 Episodes

It is the general consensus among fans that Season 9 is far from perfect, with some fans considering this to be the worst season of the series. It is certainly understandable to see why, as this season has made some very controversial and, quite frankly, unnecessary choices. For one, Jim and Pam's marriage conflict arc felt really out of place considering they had all the obstacles they had to go through to be together. In addition to this plotline, the regression of Andy Bernard's character from the previous season was very evident. Leaving Erin with hardly any concern about her after going to great lengths to get her back felt really out of place–something reminiscent of Season 3 Andy.

Despite its flaws, Season 9 has a few episodes that are some of the best the show has to offer. "A.A.R.M." and "Finale" have some of the most powerful scenes in the series. From Jim and Pam's resolution that reaffirmed their love for each other to Dwight finding out he has a son with Angela, these episodes in particular manage to make up for a lot of the missteps that this season took. Also, Michael Scott's surprise return to be Dwight's best man is something even better than being the assistant to the regional manager.

7 Season 8

24 Episodes

This season of The Office was also not well received upon its release. In the wake of Michael Scott's farewell, this season had to navigate his absence while proving that the show still had things to offer fans. However, this season is truly the most underrated of the series. Yes, there are some negative aspects to this season. For one, Michael's absence is certainly felt as the loss of the central character forced other characters to step up into the spotlight, which didn't always work. A lot of the side characters did not really get much personal development despite getting more screentime, and the ones that did, like Andy, ended up losing some of that impact towards the end of the season. Also, several of the episodes were forgettable, with the season not really having much of a direction.

However, this season also had a lot that stuck out. Robert California filling the Michael role in the series proved to be a weird yet interesting dynamic for the office. His presence was certainly big, and it was fun to see him interacting with the office as their boss. This season also had the characters in scenarios outside the office more than in previous ones, leading to many unique situations that added a freshness that the show really needed. Overall, this season is one that certainly has its problems but is one that manages to keep the show alive in a post-Michael era.

6 Season 2

22 Episodes

Following the negative reception of Season 1, this season had a lot to prove in order to set itself apart from the other shows at the time. Luckily, this season manages to do just that. Rather than make Michael Scott a copy of Ricky Gervais's character in the UK version, he is instead someone who does and says wild things, but in a way that shows that he truly does care about the people that he works with. This season would see Michael become a character that fans could root for as well as get a laugh out of.

Jim and Pam's relationship is also very clearly defined, as the whole season is devoted to showcasing the strong bond they have with each other. Through their joint pranks on Dwight and the more personal moments they share, it is clear that they would be a much better couple than Pam and her current boyfriend, Roy. Thus, this season builds towards the eventual moment where Jim confesses his feelings to fans in one of the most memorable scenes of the whole show. Dwight also gets more time to shine through his interest in Angela and shows that he is quite a capable salesman, despite the way he acts.

5 Season 6

26 Episodes

Season 6 has a lot going for it. For one, Pam is pregnant, a huge milestone for her relationship with Jim. Speaking of milestones, this season is also the one where Jim and Pam cement their love through marriage, going on to have a very unplanned and unconventional wedding ceremony. Through all the challenges that the couple faced up until this point, it was refreshing to see them start a family together as husband and wife.

This season also shook up Dunder Mifflin as a company, as the company was bought out by Sabre Inc. This led to Michael and the gang navigating having a new boss while adjusting to new work policies and methods of doing things. This season also has a lot of funny episodes, like "The Lover," where Michael reveals that he is dating Pam's mom. It is also Season 6, which has the infamous "Scott's Tots" episode, one that is still hard to watch even for long-time fans. This season sure does have a lot!

4 Season 7

24 Episodes

Everything good has to come to an end at some point, and Michael Scott is no exception. Season 7 is best known for being Michael's last season, as he ends up moving to Colorado. Since the start of The Office, Michael has been looking for a woman that he can spend the rest of his life with. It's wholesome that it's this season where he gets his wish with the woman that he had the most chemistry within the show. Holly Flax makes a return this season, and although she had seemingly moved on from Michael, they soon get back together, with their bond so strong that Michael decides to leave his work family and move to Colorado to start his own.

Aside from "Goodbye, Michael," which is a near masterpiece in its own right, this season also has a lot of the comedy that fans have come to expect from the show. Episodes like "Andy's Play" and "Threat Level Midnight" capture the comedic heart of the series that the show still had. This season also developed key relationships, such as Michael and Erin's father-daughter bond and Erin and Andy's friendship and future romance. Plus, Dwight becoming the "acting" regional manager was everything that fans expected of an office run by him.

3 Season 4

14 Episodes

Season 4 is a great season of the show, with fans finally getting the payoffs for the relationships and scenarios that they were setting up. Jim and Pam are officially dating, something that fans have been waiting for three seasons to happen. After having to watch Jim on the sidelines while Pam and Roy were together and then, subsequently, Pam watching Jim and Karen together, it was great to see that the two had found their way to each other after so long.

This season also had some iconic Michael Scott moments, like the 5K fun run and the "Dinner Party" episode. Despite landing the woman of his dreams at the time, Michael learned that being with Jan Levinson was not all he thought it cracked up to be. The pairing did have some genuine moments at times and created many funny moments as well, but throughout the season, Michael realizes that Jan is not the right person for him. Luckily for Michael, the season finale marked the debut of Michael's future wife, Holly Flax.

2 Season 3

23 Episodes

This season can almost be thought of as two mini-seasons. After the eventful finale of the last season that ended with Jim and Pam kissing, Jim decides to transfer to the Stamford branch in Connecticut after Pam tells him she is going to marry Roy. Thus, fans are treated to following Jim as he adjusts to life in the Stamford branch of the company while following everyone else in Scranton. This dynamic creates an interesting first half of the season that manages to keep the charm of the show despite the big changes. However, when the two branches merge, the drama from the love triangle between Karen, Jim, and Pam keeps fans on the edge of their seats, especially since Karen and Jim make for a great couple.

This season also has some of the funniest episodes of the whole show, with the first episode of the season, "Gay Witch Hunt," raising the comedic bar for the rest of the season. With such a strong opening episode, Season 3 manages to outdo expectations several times this season, with Michael's "Prison Mike" character being one of these instances. However, aside from the romances and the comedy, this season also has some real heart to it. Michael is the only one to go to Pam's art show from the office and saying how proud he is of her is only part of the emotional depth this season has.

1 Season 5

26 Episodes

The Office is a show that centers around the paper company Dunder Mifflin, or so fans thought. Season 5 has the best aspects of all the other seasons as well as surprises that make it the best of the show. The season opens with Michael and Holly entering a relationship, and it seems Michael has finally met the girl of his dreams. Just as soon as they became official, they broke up after Holly was transferred to another branch. Jim and Pam also officially become engaged in another surprise as Jim proposes to Pam at a gas station. And speaking of surprises, arguably the biggest surprise of this season is Michael leaving Dunder Mifflin after he feels he is being mistreated. He then goes on to form the Michael Scott Paper Company, with Pam and Ryan joining him on this journey. This is one of the best arcs of the whole show, with it ending with Pam as a salesperson for Dunder Mifflin.

This season is also the funniest season of the series, as it has many episodes that are laugh-out-loud funny. Episodes like "Stress Relief" and "The Duel" are prime examples of the series at its funniest. Having a few seasons under its belt, this is the season where The Office feels comfortable enough to take the risks that it does. This season also teases that Michael and Holly may not be finished just yet, with the season finale setting up a lot of events in the next few seasons. Overall, this season is everything that made the show a cultural juggernaut for fans worldwide, with no signs of the hype going away anytime soon.

