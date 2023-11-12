The Big Picture Showrunner of the U.S. remake of The Office, Greg Daniels, stated that he is not interested in rebooting the show with a different cast, as he considers the original story and characters to be complete.

Daniels mentioned that there is currently no movement on a possible new series based on The Office, and when there is something to announce, he will make sure to announce it.

If Daniels were to return to The Office it would be with a series set in the same universe featuring new characters and a new location.

When reports began rolling in regarding NBC developing a new version of The Office, audiences were excited to learn more about the potential project. One of the rumored ideas for the concept of the new series was a reboot of the story where Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and the Stanford branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. But, if a new The Office series is approved by the network, that won't be the case.

During a recent interview with The Wrap, showrunner Greg Daniels who helmed the 2005 iteration of the sitcom, stated that he wouldn't want to re-tread the same ground with a reboot or a remake of the series. He explained:

"I don’t like to think of anything as a reboot, you know what I mean? Because I feel like we ended that story beautifully. The characters had closure. I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast, because I think we got the luckiest cast, the best cast ever, in TV, to do that show. So the notion of a reboot is not of interest. The notion of maybe something like the way 'The Mandalorian’ is a new show in the Star Wars universe, you know what I mean? Something like the notion of this documentary crew doing a documentary about a different subject. That, I think, could be intriguing and creative."

During a previous interview with Collider's Editor-in-Chief, Steven Weintraub, Daniels also discussed the current status of a possible series based on the world of The Office. It appears that nothing is currently in motion at the network, with Daniels mentioning: "Well, I think that it’s very speculative. The fact that it kind of blew up based on one line in a Puck piece was kind of cool, I guess, in the sense that the fans still care a lot. But the thing I would say is, when there’s something to announce, I will definitely announce it."

The sitcom has been extremely successful for almost twenty years, with viewers loving it when it was originally aired on NBC, to new generations of fans joining the fun through the show's various streaming homes. Michael Scott's leadership changed the lives of employees such as Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) and Andy Bernard (Ed Helms), in a story where a company that sold paper for a living regularly delivered some of the funniest moments in network television history at the time. If a new project is produced, it can hopefully live up to the legacy of the Office shows that came before it.

Jim and Pam's Love Story Is a Cornerstone of 'The Office's Iconic Legacy

Image via NBC

One of the most remembered storylines from the 2005 version of The Office was the love story between Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer). When the two characters met, Pam was engaged to Roy (David Denman), a person who didn't value her company and was consistently bothered by Pam's desire to pursue her career in art. Over the course of the series, Jim and Pam fall in love, with the two of them realizing that they would be very happy together. Given the intense chemistry between the two actors, and the time it took for their relationship to evolve, their romance will always be one of the most remembered aspects of The Office.

Stay tuned at Collider for further news on the new spin-off series. The Office is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

The Office Release Date March 24, 2005 Cast Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, Craig Robinson, B.J. Novak, Creed Bratton, Angela Kinsey, Oscar Nunez, Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms Main Genre Sitcom Genres Sitcom Rating TV-14 Seasons 9

