The Big Picture Feig is open to working on The Office spin-off as long he has the time.

The spin-off series, titled 'The Paper,' will follow a documentary crew chronicling a Midwestern newspaper's struggles.

The Office creators like Daniels and Merchant view the new approach as intriguing and creative, hinting at an exciting revival.

Ever since NBC announced that a spin-off of hit series The Office was in the works, fans have kept their eyes peeled for any news regarding how the network will handle a title that is near and dear to the hearts of people all over the world. One way to do it right is to bring back writers and directors that helped make the show a success. and this is why Collider decided to ask Paul Feig (A Simple Favor) to talk a little about the spin-off while he promoted his new movie Jackpot at our Media Studio.

During the interview, Feig told our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that going back would hardly be a bad idea, but the wheels need to keep turning. He said:

"I'd always go back and work with that gang. I'm busy with my movies now, but it's just too much fun. Especially if they're going to do that style, which I'm sure they will."

Across all nine seasons of The Office, Feig directed 15 episodes which include some fan-favorites like "Office Olympics," "Goodbye, Toby" and "Weight Loss," as well as series game-changers "Niagara" (parts 1 and 2) and Steve Carell's exit "Goodbye Michael" in Season 7. Feig is one of the biggest names when it comes to directing comedies: aside from helming episodes from Nurse Jackie, Weeds and Arrested Development, he also directed hit comedy movies like Bridesmaids, Spy and A Simple Favor.

What Is The Name of 'The Office' Spin-Off Series?

Image via NBC

The Office spin-off series is currently titled The Paper, and the new series will retain the mockumentary style and setting that made the original show a hit. In The Paper, the documentary crew that chronicled the lives of Dunder Mifflin employees is in search of a new subject. That's how they end up discovering a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.

When speaking about the new approach of The Paper, The Office creator Greg Daniels commented that the new series "could be intriguing and creative." Meanwhile, Stephen Merchant — who co-created the original British series that inspired the American version — also revealed excitement about doing a spin-off and called the idea of staying in that paper universe "thrilling." The Paper will star Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus). Additional cast members are yet to be announced.

NBC is yet to reveal a release window for The Paper. The Office is streaming now on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock