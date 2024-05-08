The Big Picture The new series set in The Office universe has been given a full season order by Peacock.

Cameras will start rolling in July, but no release date for the comedy has been announced yet.

The series stars Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore.

The new series set in the same universe as The Office is one step closer to becoming a reality, with The Hollywood Reporter stating that Peacock has given the series a full season order. The untitled project will follow the team behind a dying Midwestern newspaper, with a cast led by Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore. While a release date for the new comedy set in the same universe as The Office wasn't announced, it's been confirmed that cameras will begin rolling in July.

Greg Daniels, the showrunner of the version of The Office that starred Steve Carell, John Krasinksi and Jenna Fischer, created the new show alongside Michael Koman, the co-creator of Nathan For You. The official logline for the upcoming project reads as follows: "“The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.” Even if the new title follows different characters, it's clear from the logline that the spirit of The Office will be very much alive, with a struggling team trying to keep their business from closing.

What Else Have the Cast Been Up To?

Details regarding the characters both Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore are still kept under wraps, but the performers have been very busy in recent years. Impacciatore was recently seen as Valentina in the second season of The White Lotus, the HBO dark comedy about a luxurious resort where things don't always go as planned. The actress has also worked in an extensive list of Italian productions, cementing her name both in Hollywood and in her home country. Time will tell what Impacciatore has in store for the new Office series, as Peacock looks forward to expanding the franchise.

Gleeson might be known for bringing General Hux to life during the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but the performer has moved on from the galaxy far, far away while looking for new projects. The actor was recently seen as Jack in Alice & Jack, the miniseries that followed a romance that developed for over a decade, with the unpredictable changes and imperfections such a lasting bond might include. A new project set in the same universe as The Office was bound to happen considering the number of people that constantly watch the comedy more than a decade after it came to an end. It remains to be seen if the Midwestern newspaper will be as beloved as the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

There is currently no release date for the series. The original The Office is streaming now on Peacock.

