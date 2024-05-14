The Big Picture Steve Carell will not be returning as Michael Scott in The Office spin-off but expresses enthusiasm for the new concept.

Despite ending in 2013, The Office remains popular, with a spin-off in the works set in a struggling newspaper company.

Carell is busy with upcoming projects, including reprising his role as Gru in Despicable Me 4 and joining Tina Fey's new Netflix series.

Steve Carell, widely recognized for his role as the hapless Michael Scott, will not be returning to reprise the fan-favorite character in the upcoming spin-off of The Office. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carell mentioned that while he will be tuning in to watch the new series, he won’t be making an appearance. He explained that it’s a “new thing and there’s really no reason [for] my character to show up in something like that.” Despite not actively participating in the project, Carell expressed his enthusiasm for the fresh concept, which is set in a struggling newspaper company.

Although the final episode of The Office aired way back in 2013, the four-time Emmy-winning comedy series remains a significant part of pop culture today. In 2020, The Office was the most streamed show of the year, a record only surpassed by Suits in 2023. Despite ending over a decade ago, The Office continues to resonate with its audience. With its maddeningly quirky characters and memorable quotes, it’s no surprise that a spin-off to the show is in the works.

In addition to his recent role as Blue in the newly released movie IF, Carell is set to reprise his role as the lovable villain Gru in Despicable Me 4, which is scheduled to premiere on July 3, 2024. The fourth installment of the popular franchise introduces a new character, Gru Jr., who is determined to torment his father. Carell is also joining Tina Fey’s Netflix series The Four Seasons.

‘The Office’ Spin-Off Lands at Peacock

Image via NBC

With a full season order under their belt, the spin-off is set in the same universe as The Office. Check out the official logline for the upcoming project:

“The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

The spin-off is co-created by The Office’s Greg Daniels and Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman. Introducing a new set of characters, the series follows a bunch of employees attempting to revive a failing company. Much like The Office, these employees will be followed by the same documentary crew that chronicled the Scranton office. The spin-off already has its eyes set on several cast members, including Star Wars actor Domhnall Gleeson and The White Lotus actress Sabrina Impacciatore. While details remain under wraps, Daniels has previously shared that the spin-off will introduce something fresh and exciting, avoiding retreading old ground.

Seasons 1-9 of The Office are available to stream on Peacock.

WATCH ON PEACOCK