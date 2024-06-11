The Big Picture The era of TV show reboots continues with new versions of Suits, White Collar, and The Office in the works, exciting fans.

The Office reboot, The Paper, will feature Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore, with Greg Daniels leading the development team for a fresh approach.

Daniels aims to create a new series in the same universe as The Office, rather than simply redoing the original show.

It seems like the era of bringing back fan-favorite TV shows, after the phenomenal success of Suits on Netflix another iteration of the series in the works, following in its footsteps is White Collar with its reboot, and now fans can be reassured that The Office reboot is also swiftly turning wheels. The original BBC series from Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant was a great success and was adapted for the American audience by showrunner Greg Daniels, who is now attached to the reboot, which stars Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore.

Carell is doing press for the upcoming Despicable Me 4 and recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the conversation with the late-night show host the actor revealed that he encouraged Gleeson to take the role. “I know Domhnall Gleeson, who I did The Patient with, is going to be one of the leads, I know that for sure. And he’s an excellent actor,” The Michael Scott actor said, “And he actually called me and asked, you know ‘should I do this, did you enjoy it?’” With credits like White House Plumbers, The Patient, and The Revenant, among others, Gleeson is a perfect addition to the cast.

Greg Daniels Wants A Fresh Approach to ‘The Office’ Reboot

Most details about the upcoming series are kept under wraps but, Daniels has put together a team of writers to set up a development room that will work on the spiritual successor of the fan-favorite series. He previously revealed, "I don’t like to think of anything as a reboot, you know what I mean? Because I feel like we ended that story beautifully. The characters had closure. I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast, because I think we got the luckiest cast, the best cast ever, in TV, to do that show. So, the notion of a reboot is not of interest.” Further elaborating on the approach he said,

“The notion of maybe something like the way 'The Mandalorian’ is a new show in the Star Wars universe, you know what I mean? Something like the notion of this documentary crew doing a documentary about a different subject. That, I think, could be intriguing and creative."

The Office is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. Stay tuned at Collider for further news on the new spin-off series.

