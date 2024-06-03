The Big Picture The Office follow-up titled The Paper will focus on a dying newspaper and its attempt at revival with volunteer reporters.

The new mockumentary will be a standalone production, with no involvement of characters from the original series.

Lead roles in The Paper will be played by Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore, promising plenty of laughs and embarrassing moments.

This one’s really hot off the press - The Office’s follow-up series has seemingly landed a title thanks to Greg Daniels’ Writers’ Guild of America page. Previously referred to as Daniels & Koman Untitled Project, the much-talked-about revamp is now printing with fresh ink as The Paper. While nothing has been set in stone, the show’s title would go along with the logline as the new mockumentary will follow the folks behind a newspaper, reading,

“The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

The title reveal is the latest development for the production that has been chugging along since last year, with rumors swirling around a reboot of The Office happening for years now. Most recently, the show landed a full season order on Peacock, with cameras expected to begin rolling in July. Doing a hard shift from the series that came before it, Daniels has been clear from the jump that this will be a completely standalone production and it won’t involve any of the characters from the U.S. show which starred the likes of Steve Carell, John Krasinski, and Jenna Fischer. Continuing to help dispel rumors of a Michael Scott cameo or full reprisal, Carell has also smashed any hopes of his beloved cringy character popping in to say hello.

Who Will Be In ‘The Paper’?

While a full call sheet for The Paper hasn’t made its way off the printer just yet, we know that the series will be led by Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore. In the past, Gleeson has appeared in films including the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Ex Machina, and The Revenant, and recently nabbed a Golden Globe for his run on FX on Hulu’s limited series, The Patient. Although she’s long appeared on-screen in Italian productions, Impacciatore recently made waves with her role in Season 2 of HBO’s hit series, The White Lotus, for which she earned an Emmy nomination. Beyond their casting, no character descriptions for either Gleeson or Impacciatore have been revealed, but with the puzzle pieces coming together, we can expect more information just around the corner.

While the characters, situation, and storyline may be different, one thing looks like it will remain the same between The Office and The Paper and that’s the tone. With the writers’ team working diligently, it’s the inclusion of names like Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman that promise plenty of laughs and second-hand-embarrassing moments ahead.

No release date has been set for The Paper, but you can binge The Office in its entirety on Peacock.

