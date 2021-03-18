The Office is celebrating its 16th anniversary this year and to honor the special occasion, Peacock is streaming all nine seasons of the original show for free for a full week. The birthday party also includes a fan contest, which will award the winners with their very own Dundie Awards. The fun event kicks off on Thursday, March 18 and you just need to make sure you have a Peacock subscription so you can watch.

All seasons of The Office are currently exclusive to Peacock’s streaming service, which also offers The Office: Superfan Episodes. These Superfan Episodes are extended cuts that include never-before-seen footage (beginning Season 3). Fans of the show who want to tune in for a week of free access to The Office can also find behind-the-scenes footage, clip playlists of memorable scenes and curated watch lists for people looking for specific-themed episodes. Offering all episodes of the original series is a great way for Peacock to showcase its services to new potential subscribers, especially with all the extra goodies which are not included in the free experience.

Image via NBC

RELATED:‌ ‘The Office’ Showrunner Greg Daniels on a Potential Reboot and Nearly Breaking Up Jim and Pam

In addition to streaming all nine seasons, plus all of the bonus content, Peacock will do its own version of the Dundies to celebrate this anniversary week. One of the recurring gags on The Office was about the distribution of Dundies, given by Michael Scott (Steve Carell) to increase officer morale by awarding meaningless or negative things, such as "Whitest Sneakers" or "Worst Salesman of the Year." That means winning an official Dundie is sure one heck of an opportunity for fans of the series.

To participate in the contest, fans need to share images and photos honoring The Office and the fandom on Twitter and Instagram, tagging Peacock’s official profiles and using the #Dundies2021Contest. The five best displays of fandom will get merch from the show and, more importantly, a Dundie trophy of their own. Fans can start submitting their entries on March 18 through March 22 at 8 p.m. ET. The results will be announced by Kate Flannery (a.k.a. Meredith) on Wednesday, March 24.

The free week of The Office on Peacock starts today, March 18. Check out all nine seasons of the series here. Oh, and since you’ll need 4 days, 3 hours and 30 to burn through all the episodes, it’s better to start binging right now.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ The Best Comedy Shows on Netflix Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Here's Why Netflix’s ‘Shadow and Bone’ Changed Alina’s Backstory to Make Her Half Shu Plus, what it means for her character to look like the enemy.

Read Next