Peacock has officially begun streaming their Superfans Episodes of The Office, on Pretzel Day, or Stanley Hudson’s (Leslie David Baker) favorite day of the year. These special episodes will include never-before-seen deleted scenes, bloopers, interviews, and featurettes. For now, they are just for selected episodes of Season 1 and Season 3 of the hit NBC series. The official The Office page on YouTube has also shared a lengthy clip of deleted scenes from Season 1 to coincide with the drop of Superfans Episodes.

The fun new deleted scenes take us back to a very young cast of The Office, as the actors began to perfect their characters’ personas with the audience. The first scene we were treated to was a hilarious back and forth between Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) as the former guesses his deskmate’s computer password with ease, which is Frodo. This deleted scene goes in line with several of Dwight’s Lord of the Rings moments of the course of nine seasons, as he was quite obsessed with the series.

Image via NBC

RELATED: ‘The Office’ Showrunner Greg Daniels on a Potential Reboot and Nearly Breaking Up Jim and Pam

There were also several instances of the Dunder Mifflin employees getting accustomed to being filmed during their workday, as we see several of them taking notice of the boom mic, which Michael Scott (Steve Carell) plays with, Dwight sees as a threat, and Pam Beesley (Jenna Fischer) seems distracted by. “It’s in my periphery,” Dwight says to the camera. “And if I needed to, block it, attack it, stop it somehow, I could come right out,” he continues while pretending to chop the mic.

One particularly interesting deleted scene fans might enjoy from Season 1 saw some heavy flirting between Pam and Jim, something viewers didn’t see a whole lot of —at least not this intense — prior to their coupling. The duo is talking at Pam’s deck when Jim suggests his friend shouldn’t get too involved in a new game she was playing as it could cut into their instant-messaging time. He also notes that IM Pam is way more flirtatious than regular Pam, to which she agrees. The scene definitely brings more intensity to the pair who were just friends at the time and cutting it slowed down their progression over the years.

The Office Superfan Episodes for Season 1 and Season 3 are now streaming on Peacock with a Premium-Plus subscription. Check out the amazing deleted scenes from Season 1 below.

KEEP READING: 'The Office': Never-Before-Seen Cold Open Sees Dwight Consider Entering 'The Matrix”

Share Share Tweet Email

'Mare of Easttown': Who Killed Erin McMenamin? Every Suspect, Ranked We weigh all the clues and try to peg the prime suspect in HBO's new limited series.

Read Next