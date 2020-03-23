You Can Watch Unreleased PaleyFest Panels for ‘The Office’ & ‘The Walking Dead’ On YouTube This Week

PaleyFest, the annual television festival hosted by the Paley Center for Media, normally brings together the casts and crew of several popular TV shows for moderated panels. This year’s event was scheduled to kick off this week, but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, to help get you through the next several days of self-isolation, PaleyFest is making several of its never-before-seen panel discussions from previous years available for free on YouTube this week.

They will release one video per day, and each one will only be available for 24 hours, so make sure you set aside some time to sit down and watch them. It’s a truly impressive list of panels, including several fan-favorite shows like The Office, The Walking Dead, Supernatural, and The Daily Show. Here’s the full schedule, from PaleyFest’s press release:

Hey TV fans, we’re here for you. Each morning at 10 am ET / 7 am PT, we will post a full discussion from PaleyFest LA or NY to enjoy from your home and leading into some of your favorite TV shows airing this week. The full video—never before released by the Paley Center for free on YouTube—will be available until 10 am ET / 7 am PT the next morning, following this schedule: 3/23 Supernatural PaleyFest LA 2018 (Same day as new Supernatural episode)

3/24 This Is Us PaleyFest LA 2017 (Same day as This Is Us season finale)

3/25 Parks and Recreation Reunion PaleyFest LA 2019

3/26 The Daily Show with Trevor Noah PaleyFest NY 2016

3/27 Blue Bloods PaleyFest NY 2017 (Same day as new Blue Bloods episode)

3/28 The Office PaleyFest LA 2007

3/29 The Walking Dead PaleyFest LA 2017 (Same day as new The Walking Dead episode)

The Office and the Parks and Recreation Reunion panels are definite can’t-miss discussions, and there’s undoubtedly some interesting insights in The Walking Dead panel, recorded a season before star Andrew Lincoln left the show. Also, the guys from Supernatural are always a delight. Watch them in today’s video from PaleyFest 2018 below, and make sure to follow the Paley Center’s YouTube channel all this week to catch the rest of the panels.