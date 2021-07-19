Peacock has announced a new round of Season 2 Superfans Episodes of The Office, newly expanded episodes that feature never-before-seen deleted scenes, bloopers, interviews, and featurettes, which are available to stream on Peacock now for Premium Plus subscribers.

These new episodes join the Superfan Episodes of Seasons 1 and 3 that began streaming earlier this year. The new episodes include the classic episode "Office Olympics," just in time for the Tokyo Olympics, which will begin on July 23. Whether those new scenes feature more of Michael Scott's (Steve Carrell) depressing condo tour, or just more adorable events in the office's Olympic games, they should be a treat. Peacock has also released a new deleted scene from "The Client," where the Dunder Mifflin crew memorably performed an impromptu table-read of Michael's "Threat Level Midnight" screenplay.

Image via NBC

RELATED: ‘The Office’ Showrunner Greg Daniels on a Potential Reboot and Nearly Breaking Up Jim and Pam

The new clip emphasizes Michael's tin ear for dialogue, as Agent Michael Scarn only takes a call from the President after clarifying whether it is for "business or social," and phrases like "the man for the job" are repeated just a little too often. There's also some fun character work as Stanley (Leslie David Baker) refuses to stay past 5:00, and Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) reflects that it "would be pretty cool if Michael starred in a movie with Catherine Zeta-Jones." But don't forget: Catherine Zeta-Jones is also the character's name.

As ever, the quality of the deleted scenes speaks to just how good the series was — only a show with too many good lines could afford to lose a line where the President opens a phone call with "how's it hanging?" The rapport of the cast is infectious, even as Dwight (Rainn Wilson) threatens to tattle on Stanley, or when we catch a glimpse of Roy (David Denman) hovering in the background. The opportunity to spend a few more minutes with the gang — and especially to hear some more of the "Threat Level Midnight" script — is one that's sure to be tempting to any die-hard Office fan. If this is any indication of how good the rest of the new additions will be, we're about to have a lot more classic lines to quote to one another.

The Office Superfan Episodes for Season 1, 2, and 3 are now streaming on Peacock with a Premium Plus subscription. Check out the Season 2 deleted scene below.

KEEP READING: HBO Reportedly Paid James Gandolfini $3 Million So He Wouldn't Take Over 'The Office' After Steve Carell Left

Share Share Tweet Email

'Knives Out 2': Cast, Filming Details, Netflix Deal & Everything We Know So Far Get ready for another thrilling investigation with Daniel Craig and another star-packed ensemble!

Read Next

Drew Baumgartner (112 Articles Published) Drew Baumgartner is a Brooklyn-based writer and editor. A passionate comics reader and film buff, he swears he'll love any story if its title makes him laugh. More From Drew Baumgartner