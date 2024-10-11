Clock in and don’t forget to grab the receptionist a coffee, as Meta and NBCUniversal invite fans of The Office to dive into the world of Dunder Mifflin in a brand-new VR experience. Collider is stoked to debut the exclusive first look at The Office World, which will put enthusiasts of the fan-favorite sitcom around the world into the hilariously unhinged workplace made famous by the beloved NBC comedy series. The experience goes live later today, so there’s not a minute to waste to join the shenanigans at the best virtual job you’ll never be paid for.

Obviously, the trailer for The Office World is set to the iconic and unforgettable tune of The Office theme song — otherwise, we’d be forced to call the cops, or Michael Scott at the very least. Step inside the recognizable layout that you’ve seen so many times from your couch as a receptionist greets you at the start of your work day. The interactive experience ties in plenty of memorable moments from the series with users invited to engage in some intense parkour over a lava floor, cheer on the DVD screensaver, and even test their strength and coordination skills while holding onto a giant pot of Kevin’s famous chili. There are plenty more nods where that came from, with the team behind The Office World clearly made up of some very die-hard fans of The Office.

One of the Greatest Sitcoms In History

Is it a broad statement to refer to The Office as the greatest sitcom in history? Probably, so we’ll take it down a notch to “one of the” greatest. Over nine seasons, the employees at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Pennsylvania’s finest of cities, Scranton, entertained audiences on a weekly basis. The production started — as so many of the greats do — as a BBC series with the U.S. picking up the layout and running with it. Haters will say that it failed at keeping up with the comedy of the Ricky Gervais-led U.K. version, but a nine-season run doesn’t lie.

The real beauty behind The Office is that while there are certainly main characters, it’s the ensemble that makes it work. The series was filled with a handful of stars who largely all have the production to thank for their breakthrough into Hollywood. Included in the lineup are names such as Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, Ed Helms, Leslie David Baker, Craig Robinson, Ellie Kemper, and more.

Check out our exclusive look at The Office World below and head to RSVP today.

