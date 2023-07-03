Three years ago, Netflix made a splash in the action genre with the release of its feature The Old Guard. Adapted from the graphic novel of the same name, The Old Guard follows a group of immortal mercenaries. Led by Andy, the group has flown under the radar for centuries. Until recently. After lifetimes of covert missions, the group now finds themselves exposed, forced to do whatever they can to protect themselves and their secret. However, things become more complicated still when the group learns about a new immortal named Nile, who is eventually recruited by the group to help eliminate the threat against them.

The Old Guard was a fast hit on Netflix, quickly becoming one of the most popular films for the streamer within its first week of release. It also marked the first time a Black female director (Gina Prince-Bythewood) made the charts for Netflix. Additionally, The Old Guard was well-received by critics and general audiences alike, currently sitting at an 80% "fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes. Soon following The Old Guard's release, many wondered whether the feature would receive a sequel, especially considering the cliffhanger the movie ended with. Thankfully, a sequel was officially confirmed in 2021, and it's closer than ever to hitting our screens.

As we eagerly await The Old Guard 2's release, we've compiled all the information we know so far about what to expect from the sequel, including returning cast, projected release window, and more.

The Old Guard 2 Release Date 2024-00-00 Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero, Action

When and Where Is The Old Guard 2 Releasing?

At the time of this writing, The Old Guard 2 has not received a specific release date. It is currently on track to release sometime this year, likely closer to a fall or winter 2023 release date. That being said, there is a chance that the film won't release until early to mid-2024. Like its predecessor, the sequel will release on Netflix.

Is There a Trailer for The Old Guard 2?

No, Netflix has not yet released a teaser or the official trailer for The Old Guard 2. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for the first film below:

How Did The Old Guard End?

While The Old Guard generally wrapped up its story, it left a couple of major threads behind leading into The Old Guard 2. For starters, Andy realized that she lost her immortality when her body didn't heal following a near-fatal incident. She is still alive, but she is now the most vulnerable member of the group. Despite her being in the sequel, her fate is much more uncertain, as she is the most likely to die should the group encounter major danger (which is very possible). Meanwhile, the group also learned that one of their own -- Booker -- had betrayed them. After the revelation, the others exiled him as punishment. Cue the first round of credits, which led into a mid-credits scene set six months after everything happened. Booker lives in a small apartment and is soon approached by a woman named Quynh, a fellow immortal who spent most of her life trapped in a coffin under the sea. Quynh and Andy shared a close bond with one another, so Quynh's fate left Andy devastated. However, Quynh somehow managed to free herself and eventually found Booker. It's unclear why or how she made it to Booker, but The Old Guard 2 will likely answer that.

What Is The Old Guard 2 About?

The Old Guard 2's plot line is being held under wraps for the time being, but the ending of The Old Guard already gives us some idea of what to expect from the sequel. With Quynh back in the picture, it's possible Andy will learn that Quynh is still alive and must confront a swirl of centuries-long emotions. In 2020, Charlize Theron (Andy) told Seth Meyers that she would like to further explore Andy and Quynh's relationship. If the sequel follows the graphic novel storyline, Quynh may also be (or become) a criminal kingpin. Additionally, her surprise appearance at Booker's foreshadows some sort of team-up is on the horizon, willing or otherwise on Booker's part. Finally, producer Marc Evans previously teased that The Old Guard 2's ending warrants a third movie, which means even more surprises are on the horizon for the sequel.

Who Is Returning for The Old Guard 2?

Several cast members from The Old Guard are confirmed to return. Kicking things off is Charlize Theron as Andy, the group's leader. Beyond Andy, Theron recently reprised her role as Cipher for the newest Fast & Furious movie, Fast X. She starred in another Netflix adaptation, The School for Good and Evil, last year, with other credits such as Tully, Bombshell, and more. KiKi Layne stars as Nile, the newest member of the immortal crew. Layne is well-known for starring in If Beale Street Could Talk, Native Son, and Coming 2 America. Her most recent credit was playing Margaret in Don't Worry Darling. Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli return as everyone's favorite star-crossed couple Joe and Nicky, respectively. Kenzari recently starred in Apple TV+'s Ghosted and DC's Black Adam. He's also known for the live-action Aladdin, Murder on the Orient Express (2017), and The Promise. Marinelli's credits include the 2022 feature The Eight Mountains, as well as Diabolik and FX's Trust. He will next star in M. Son of the Century. Matthias Schoenaerts plays the exiled Booker, and most recently starred in the Canal+ series Django. He also appeared in Amsterdam and Red Sparrow, and stars in Terrence Malick's upcoming The Way of the Wind. Chiwetel Ejiofor returns as Copley, the group's handler and the only non-immortal of the bunch. Ejiofor's latest role was in the sci-fi/romance feature The Pod Generation, in which he starred alongside Emilia Clarke. Last year, he starred in the series The Man Who Fell to Earth and reprised his role as Baron Mordo for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. His upcoming projects include Venom 3 and Rob Peace. Last but not least, Veronica Ngô will play a bigger role as Quynh. In 2022, Ngô starred in Netflix's Furies and Hulu's The Princess. Some of her other recognizable credits include Da 5 Bloods and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Additionally, Uma Thurman and Henry Golding have joined the cast in currently undisclosed roles. Thurman is well-known for many iconic roles, most notably for starring in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill movies. She also took on Dr. Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy in Batman & Robin. More recently, Thurman starred in Hollywood Stargirl and television shows Super Pumped and Suspicion. She next stars in Prime Video's adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue as President Ellen Claremont and will star in the forthcoming The Kill Room alongside her daughter Maya Hawke. Still relatively new to feature film acting, Henry Golding gained his breakout role in the 2018 adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians, in which he played Nick. He followed with another adaptation, starring opposite Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick for A Simple Favor. He recently starred in the 2022 version of Persuasion and next stars in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Who Is Making The Old Guard 2?

Greg Rucka returns as writer for The Old Guard 2 screenplay. He previously wrote the screenplay for The Old Guard, adapting it from his graphic novel of the same name. Prior to the movies, Rucka created and executive produced the ABC series Stumptown, which is also based on a graphic novel. Starring Cobie Smulders, the series ran for only one season and followed Dex Parios, a military veteran turned private investigator. Rucka is the author of the graphic novel Whiteout, whose adaptation he executive produced. Along with The Old Guard 2, Rucka worked on Heart of Stone for Netflix and the upcoming Prime Video animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, among others.

The Old Guard 2 is directed by Victoria Mahoney, who takes over the reins from The Old Guard director Gina Prince-Bythewood. Mahoney has worked on a variety of film and television projects as director. In television, some of her noteworthy credits include Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, HBO's Lovecraft Country, Netflix's You, and ABC's Grey's Anatomy, among several others. On the film side, she wrote and made her directorial debut with the feature Yelling to the Sky. She also served as the second unit director for Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker.

About joining The Old Guard 2 team, Mahoney previously said:

"[I am] genuinely blown backwards by the collective levels of talent, skill and savvy that went into carving 'The Old Guard.' I must've watched it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement – being invited on 'The Old Guard' journey alongside ferocious badasses. Ever eager to continue pushing the genre for action-loving audiences."

When Did The Old Guard 2 Film?

In June 2022, Mahoney took to social media to announce that filming for The Old Guard 2 had officially begun.

Production mainly took place in Cinecittà Studios in Rome, Italy, with additional filming taking place in the United Kingdom. Filming wrapped in September 2022.