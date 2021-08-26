Netflix has found its The Old Guard 2 director. Per Deadline, the sequel to the streamer's hit action film will be helmed by Victoria Mahoney.

Based on the comics series of the same name by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez, the first film was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. The Love and Basketball director garnered praise for her work on the film, but ultimately opted not to return to the helm. "I love The Old Guard and the story and characters I was honored to put into the world. It was exciting to disrupt the genre," said Prince-Bythewood. "I have decided not to direct the sequel, but will stay on as a producer. I leave our franchise in good hands as my girl Vic Mahoney takes on this next chapter."

Image via Aimee Spinks/Netflix

RELATED: The Best Action Movies on Netflix Right Now

Mahoney is a veteran television director, with countless credits ranging from Grey's Anatomy to Lovecraft Country. She became a particularly hot commodity after working as the second unit director on Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, making her the first Black woman to direct a Star Wars film. "Genuinely blown backwards by the collective levels of talent, skill and savvy that went into carving The Old Guard," Mahoney said. "I must've watched it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement – being invited on The Old Guard journey alongside ferocious badasses. Ever eager to continue pushing the genre for action-loving audiences."

The first film was a runaway success for Netflix, shattering records to become one of its most-watched original movies ever. It boasted an impressive cast, including Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, all of whom are expected to return for the sequel. Theron will also produce, along with Beth Kono and AJ Dix. "We are beyond thrilled that Vic is joining The Old Guard team," the three said in a joint statement. "Her passion for these characters and her ambitious vision for the movie overwhelmed us all. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with her."

Other producers include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Grange, and Delilah and Marc Evans. Rucka, who wrote the screenplay for the sequel, will executive produce. Filming is scheduled to begin in early 2022, with an expected release sometime in 2023 on Netflix.

KEEP READING: 'The Old Guard' Ending Explained: What Do You Do With Forever?

Share Share Tweet Email

'Downton Abbey 2' Reveals Official Title and First Footage at CinemaCon Polish your silverware and pack your bags; the Crawleys are headed overseas.

Read Next