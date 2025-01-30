Netflix releases hundreds of new original projects every year, and some stick the landing and become incredibly popular, while others fade out of the spotlight and are mostly forgotten. One Netflix original that certainly did not lose a spot in the zeitgeist was The Old Guard, the 2020 R-rated action thriller led by Charlize Theron that also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Luca Marinelli. Netflix announced in 2021 that The Old Guard 2 was in the works, and although it's been five years since the release of the original, news on the sequel has been largely quiet, until today. The streamer has released new behind-the-scenes stunt footage from The Old Guard 2 and also confirmed that the film will premiere on Netflix on July 2 later this year.

The Old Guard (2020) was written by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez, with Gina Prince-Bythewood stepping behind the camera to direct. Fernandez and Rucka were both tapped to work on the sequel as well, with Sarah L. Walker also joining the team as a scribe and Victoria Mahoney replacing Prince-Bythewood as the new director. Mahoney made her directorial debut back in 2011 on Yelling to the Sky, the drama film starring Zoë Kravitz, Jason Clarke, and Tim Blake Nelson, and she has not directed a feature film in the 14 years since its release. However, she has worked as a director on major TV shows such as You, the popular psychological thriller starring Penn Badgley, and she also recently directed an episode of The Morning Show, the Apple TV+ original series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Who Stars in ‘The Old Guard 2’?

Theron, Schoenaerts, and Ejiofor will all reprise their roles as Andy, Booker, and Copley in The Old Guard 2, but the film has added several major stars to its ensemble to give the sequel an even stronger cast. Uma Thurman, best known for her role in the Kill Bill movies and also for starring alongside Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta in Pulp Fiction, will also star in The Old Guard 2. Crazy Rich Asians veteran Henry Golding has also been tapped for a role in the film, and he's also famous for starring as Snake Eyes in the 2021 G.I. Joe movie of the same name, and for featuring alongside Matthew McConaughey in The Gentlemen.

The Old Guard 2 will be released on July 2. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the project and watch The Old Guard on Netflix.