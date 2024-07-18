The Big Picture Charlize Theron confirms The Old Guard sequel is still on the way, despite delays and post-production shutdown.

Producer hints at potential for The Old Guard trilogy, with film ending setting up for third installment.

The Old Guard 2 is directed by Victoria Mahoney and features new cast members like Uma Thurman and Henry Golding.

There's some good news for fans of Netflix's 2020 action hit The Old Guard. Despite delays, the film's sequel, which wrapped filming nearly two years ago, is still on the way and should be arriving soon. The update comes from the star of the film, Charlize Theron.

The first film follows a group of immortal mercenaries, led by Theron, and it is based on a graphic novel series of the same name. It was a hit for streaming platform Netflix, and a sequel was announced in early 2021 but has still not been released. In addition to reportedly being affected by industry strikes, the film was entering post-production just as Netflix was going through leadership changes, and according to Theron, this has been the main holdup for the film. In a recent interview with Variety, she said:

"Netflix went through quite a changeover. We got kind of stuck in that and our post-production shut down, I think, five weeks into it. They were going through a lot of changes, and I totally understand it. We finally picked it back up, and I’m really excited about it. It’s really good. It’s a really important film to us. I only wanted to do it if we could make it amazing. I really love this movie."

'The Old Guard' Could Be a Trilogy

When the film does arrive, hopefully it will be as big of a hit for Netflix as the first, because one of the films' producers, Marc Evans, envisions the films as a trilogy. In an interview last year, Evans said, "There’s an ending to No. 2 that kind of demands a No. 3, which makes me very happy." While it has not been confirmed that Theron would return for a third film, it seems likely, as she is also a producer on the first and its sequel and seems very invested in the franchise.

The Old Guard 2 is being directed by Victoria Mahoney, who has worked as a director on many television series, like Grey's Anatomy, Lovecraft Country, and The Morning Show, as well as working as the second unit director on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The sequel also expands its cast with big names like Uma Thurman and Henry Golding, who join Theron, Chiwetel Ejiofor, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, and more.

The Old Guard is available to watch on Netflix. Stay tuned at Collider for updates on the sequel, as well as all your other favorites in movies and television.