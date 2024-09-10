Netflix's original action movies can be a little hit or miss when it comes to critical reception. Some movies, like Red Notice (Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot), which reportedly cost $200 million to produce, premiere to abysmal scores of 37% on Rotten Tomatoes, even though general audiences approve of the film at a 92% rate. However, Netflix released an action movie in 2020 that was a hit with both critics and audiences — The Old Guard, which registered scores of 80% and 70% from critics and audiences, respectively, on the aggregate site. The Old Guard has a sequel still on the way despite premiering more than four years ago, and now one of the stars of the film, Luca Marinelli, has provided an update on how The Old Guard 2 is coming along. Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub at TIFF for the upcoming historical drama series M: Son of the Century, Marinelli said of the sequel:

"I'm very [much] looking forward to seeing it, to watching it. But what can I say? It's really cool. I'm very looking forward to seeing it, to watching it, as the audience I hope."

We are certainly looking forward to seeing it too, Luca. In addition to Marinelli, The Old Guard also stars Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The film was written by Greg Rucka, with Leandro Fernandez receiving a writing credit for his illustration work. Gina Prince-Bythewood, best known for her work directing The Woman King (Viola Davis), Love & Basketball, and Beyond the Lights, directed The Old Guard. All the aforementioned stars are confirmed to return for The Old Guard 2, with Henry Golding and Uma Thurman also being tapped to join the cast. Rucka will return to pen the script for the sequel, with Victoria Mahoney coming on board to helm in place of Prince-Bythewood. Mahoney made her feature debut in 2011 with Yelling to the Sky, and has since spent most of her time directing episodes of TV on shows such as Grey's Anatomy, Lovecraft Country, and The Morning Show.

Watch These Movies on Netflix While You Wait for ‘The Old Guard 2’

Netflix has a myriad of good movies to watch while you wait for the premiere of The Old Guard 2. The recently released Rebel Ridge has been #1 on the platform for several days now, with Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt's sci-fi epic, Edge of Tomorrow, coming in at a close second. Other movies currently rounding out the rest of the Netflix top 10 include Shark Tale (Will Smith), Sonic the Hedgehog (James Marsden), The Rundown (The Rock), and Aloha (Emma Stone).

The Old Guard 2 does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the sequel and watch The Old Guard, now streaming on Netflix.

