Charlize Theron Is an Ageless Warrior in Images from Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard’, Also in Real Life

Netflix has released the first images from The Old Guard, director Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s Netflix adaptation of Greg Rucka‘s graphic novel, from a script Rucka wrote himself. The key thing to note here is that Charlize Theron is playing a warrior who whips ass and does not age, which is kind of like Charlize Theron playing herself.

Theron stars as Andy, the leader of a mysterious team of undying soldiers who have protected the mortal world for centuries. When the crew is exposed to the public, new recruit Nile (Kiki Layne) has to stop the powers-that-be who want to replicate and monetize their abilities. The film also stars Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Netflix released a brief teaser for The Old Guard, which gives you a hint of the whole vibe.

They’ve been amongst us all along, living in the shadows. pic.twitter.com/V5XIgs6zLo — The Old Guard (@oldguardmovie) May 7, 2020

Check out the first look images from The Old Guard below. The film hits Netflix on July 10.

