‘The Old Guard’ Trailer: Charlize Theron Is an Immortal Badass in Netflix Actioner

Netflix and Skydance have released the first The Old Guard trailer for the upcoming action film, which puts a twist on a traditional formula. Based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez and scripted by Rucka himself, the film follows a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron) and her covert group of tight-knit mercenaries who are, by all intents and purposes, immortal. And they have been for a long time—snippets of footage show them fighting throughout the ages. But when their extraordinary abilities are exposed and under threat, they must go on the run all the while training their newest recruit Nile (KiKi Layne).

The premise is not bad, and we know from Atomic Blonde and Mad Mad: Fury Road that Theron knows her way around an action sequence. But those films are hard to top, and I can’t shake the idea that the mythology of The Old Guard is more interesting than the modern day story. It’s one thing to propose the notion that there are beings who can never die and have lived through the centuries, but to then tell a bland modern day black ops story with that information? That’s, like, the least interesting part about this whole thing.

But I am hopeful given that Gina Prince-Bythewood is in the director’s chair. The filmmaker behind Love & Basketball and Beyond the Lights had been readying to direct Sony’s SIlver Sable & Black Cat superhero movie before it was delayed, so I’m interested to see what she’s done with this somewhat grittier version of a “superhero” movie here.

Check out the Old Guard trailer below along with the first images from the movie. The film also stars Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The Old Guard will premiere on Netflix on July 10th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Old Guard: