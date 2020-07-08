‘The Old Guard’ Video Tracks the Film’s Journey from Graphic Novel to Netflix Action Flick

The buzz around Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s The Old Guard is palpable, my friends, with our own Matt Goldberg recently calling it “the best Netflix action movie yet.” The film doesn’t debut for a few days, but the streaming service just released a featurette to tide you over, which details the story’s journey from a graphic novel by Greg Rucka to a Netflix shoot-em-up.

The Old Guard stars Charlize Theron as Andy, the immortal leader of an equally ancient crew—Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), Nicky (Luca Marinelli), and Joe (Marwen Kanzari)—who have protected humanity for centuries. When society learns of their existence, it’s up to the newest recruit, Nile (Kiki Layne), to protect the group of mercenaries from those who would harness their powers for evil.

“For the comic, it really was always meant to be Andy’s journey,” Rucka, who also wrote the film’s script, says in the video. “When it came time to adapt it, it forced me to do a lot of character work on Nile, on Nicky, on Joe, on Booker. There needed to be an equal amount of meat on everybody’s bones.”

Check out the full video below. The Old Guard hits Netflix on Friday, July 10. For more on the film, check out the full trailer.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Old Guard: