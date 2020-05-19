Charlize Theron Unveils the Poster for Her Netflix Action Pic ‘The Old Guard’

A sleek new poster for the upcoming Netflix action flick The Old Guard has been released and we have its star, Charlize Theron, to thank. Theron unveiled the Old Guard poster on Tuesday, just a few days ahead of — as she revealed — the official trailer for the Gina Prince-Bythewood-directed feature based on the comic book of the same name from Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez.

The Old Guard poster is a very sleek bit of business. Theron is the focal point of the poster, which makes sense since she’s the team member with top billing, while co-stars KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Luca Marinelli, and Marwan Kenzari flank her with weapons drawn. Together, these central cast make up the titular Old Guard, a group of immortal mercenaries who, for centuries, have kept their identities under wraps while making the world a better place. Things change when the possibility of exposure and the revelation of possibly another immortal threaten to change the Old Guard’s world forever.

In addition to the traditional poster unveiled by Theron via Twitter, Netflix also shared an animated version of the poster on Tuesday afternoon, too. The poster reveal arrives just a few weeks after Netflix released new images from the comic-book-turned-action-movie Netflix feature. Theron is of course a prominent feature as the Old Guard leader, but every cast member is holding their own and serving up some serious intensity. Even without a trailer to feast on (yet), what we’re seeing of The Old Guard makes for a promising mid-summer release. We’ll need some good summer movie viewing options if we’re staying home over the next few months and I couldn’t think of a better person to spend it with than Theron, TBH.

The Old Guard arrives on Netflix on Friday, July 10. Check out the poster below and then check out our latest Netflix updates.