Exclusive: Listen to a Track from Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard’ Score by Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O’Halloran

We at Collider are happy today to bring you a preview of the score for the upcoming Netflix original film The Old Guard. Based on the graphic novel series by Greg Rucka, the action-thriller stars Charlize Theron as Andy, a warrior who with her covert group of tight-knit mercenaries are essentially immortal. They’ve been around for a very long time and are now under threat of exposure all while training their newest recruit Nile, played by KiKi Layne.

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood enlisted Volker Bertelmann (aka Hauschka) and Dustin O’Halloran—the Oscar-nominated duo behind the 2016 film Lion—to compose a unique score for this unique film. As you can hear below, it’s moody and incorporates analog modular synthesizer while remaining true to the emotional roots of their work. It’s quite striking, and I can’t wait to hear more.

Notes Bertelmann and O’Halloran in a statement: “When we started working on the score for The Old Guard, Volker was in Germany, Dustin was in Iceland, and the world was in a different place. Our journey was about to get very interesting. We knew this score would be uniquely different than anything we had done together, so we started differently than we usually have in the past. Early on, we collected sounds and recordings from modular synth and percussion recorded in an old warehouse in Reykjavik, and we built a new world of music that would be unique for this film. For the next months, we worked closely with director Gina Prince-Bythewood and editor Terilyn Shropshire, crafting to picture this sound world, themes of lost time, love, and visceral energy. As spring approached, it was finally time to record the score, which would meld together treated percussion, analog modular synthesizer, and a full string orchestra.”

Listen to the orchestrated track “The Iron Maiden” below and look for the full soundtrack album on July 10th, which is when The Old Guard releases on Netflix as well.