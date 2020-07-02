New ‘The Old Guard’ Trailer Finds Charlize Theron Leading an Immortal Band of Badasses

Netflix and Skydance have released a new The Old Guard trailer for the upcoming action film, which puts a twist on a traditional formula. Based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez and scripted by Rucka himself, the film follows a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron) and her covert group of tight-knit mercenaries who are, by all intents and purposes, immortal. And they have been for a long time—snippets of footage show them fighting throughout the ages. But when their extraordinary abilities are exposed and under threat, they must go on the run all the while training their newest recruit Nile (KiKi Layne).

That’s a fun premise, and this trailer is heavily focused on how the immortality of these folks works and the intense fighting skills they’ve picked up over the centuries. It’ll be interesting to see how much of the backstory we get—personally I’m more interested in seeing Theron fighting in Salem or the Crusades than a slick present day London. But we’ll see.

Gina Prince-Bythewood is in the director’s chair, which is good news. The filmmaker behind Love & Basketball and Beyond the Lights was originally supposed to next direct Sony’s SIlver Sable & Black Cat superhero movie before it was put on the backburner, so I’m interested to see what she’s done with this material.

Check out the Old Guard trailer below along with the first images from the movie. The film also stars Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The Old Guard will premiere on Netflix on July 10th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Old Guard: