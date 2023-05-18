Nearly three years ago, Netflix debuted its adaptation of The Old Guard, an action-fueled feature about a group of immortal beings. A resounding success for the streamer, they then announced that a sequel was on the way. After a bit of a wait, The Old Guard 2 is almost here, with Netflix planning to release it later this year. And, according to producer Marc Evans, a third movie may be on the way.

Recently, Evans told Variety that The Old Guard 2's ending warrants another movie in the now-potential trilogy. He said, "There’s an ending to No. 2 that kind of demands a No. 3, which makes me very happy." Naturally, viewers don't yet know how the sequel's ending pans out. If it's anything like the first movie's ending, it may continue to bring in new and key immortals to the franchise. Additionally, Evans danced around whether Charlize Theron would return for a threequel, only noting her support for the movies.

What to Expect From The Old Guard 2

For now, most plot details about The Old Guard sequel are being held under wraps, though it may likely pick up from some remaining threads. When the first movie ended, the group exiled Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) after he betrayed them. In a mid-credits scene set six months later, a woman named Quỳnh (Veronica Ngo) -- also an immortal -- found him, after centuries of being trapped in an underwater coffin. Her arrival was significant because she has a deep connection with Andy. Meanwhile, after a near fatal showdown with Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and his people, Andy lost her immortality, begging the question of whether she really will make it to a third movie.

Image via Aimee Spinks/Netflix

The Old Guard 2 was written by Greg Rucka and directed by Victoria Mahoney. Along with the mentioned cast, returning faces include Luca Marinelli as Nicky, Marwan Kenzari as Joe, and Harry Melling as Merrick. Uma Thurman and Henry Golding are both confirmed to join the sequel in undisclosed roles.

The Old Guard 2 is expected to premiere sometime this year on Netflix. In the meantime, watch the first movie now on the streamer.