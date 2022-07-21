Jeff Bridges is no stranger to playing iconic roles. He brought eccentric life to Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski in The Coen Brothers' The Big Lebowski, loitering around in shorts, flip-flops, and a bathrobe as if constantly wandering in a haze. Who can forget Bridges' delivery of the now classic line, "That's like, your opinion man"? Bridges also famously played the first Marvel Studios cinematic villain Obadiah Stane in Iron Man, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. Between hanging around bowling alleys and intimidating iron men, Bridges surfed The Grid as Kevin Flynn in Tron and its sequel, Tron: Legacy, just to name a few of his memorable characters. Now he sets forth to bring life to what will undoubtedly become yet another iconic Bridges character in the FX thriller The Old Man.

The new FX show is based on the 2017 novel of the same name written by Thomas Perry. The show is centered around retired CIA operative Dan Chase (Bridges) who has been living on the lam in upstate New York for the last three decades. Chase is forced into hiding after he kills an intruder who breaks into his home. Production on the show originally began in July 2019 when it was first announced, before shooting was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Filming resumed in the fall of 2020 when Bridges was tragically diagnosed with lymphoma. The production shut down while Bridges underwent cancer treatment. In September 2021, it was announced that Bridges' cancer was in remission. Filming resumed in February 2022, and after long delays due to the pandemic and Bridges' battle with cancer, the first episode debuted on June 16, 2022.

The Old Man is airing episodes on FX and streaming on Hulu. While the show is currently on its first season, consisting of seven episodes, let's have a look at the cast and their corresponding characters who will be finding themselves in the crosshair of Bridges' deadly Dan Chase.

Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase

Jeff Bridges plays Dan Chase, a retired CIA operative living off the grid when the series begins. Chase has been essentially in hiding for the last three decades, carefully living his life in solitude. When Chase kills an intruder who breaks into his home, he's once more back on the run. The life of peaceful seclusion quickly fades away for Chase as he's constantly looking over his shoulder wherever he goes. This also forces Chase to interact with the average citizen again, something he hasn't had to contend with for many years. It causes conflict even with those that have no vendetta against Chase. For those with a vendetta against him, it's a much different story. Chase's re-emergence also brings about old enemies, including a former colleague with a shared, complicated past and a hitman out for blood. Even though Chase has remained hidden for what feels like an eternity, it doesn't take long for some of his old killer instincts to kick in again. Bill Heck plays Dan's younger self.

As Chase continues to evade the FBI, he comes across allies that force him out of his comfort zone for the first time in ages. Bridges brings a tortured humanity to Chase that makes him a deeply compelling, flawed hero to watch. Unlike some anti-heroes, Bridges has the added benefit of wisdom and maturity, bringing enormous dramatic heft to even the simplest scenes. Bridges also handles the action sequences with aplomb, proving that even at 72 years old he's still a force to be reckoned with.

John Lithgow as Harold Harper

John Lithgow is FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper. When Chase is back on the FBI's radar, Harper is brought in to lead the task force to bring Chase down. Harper's direct involvement complicates matters given that Harper has a complex and storied history with Chase, having worked together during the Soviet-Afghan War. Lithgow is one of the most esteemed actors of his generation, known for his comedic performances in 3rd Rock from the Sun and famously voicing Lord Farquaad in Shrek.

Lithgow also has a reputable track record of playing villains as well, ranging from nefarious appearances in such films as Cliffhanger and A Civil Action. Lithgow absolutely leans into that nastiness as Harper in The Old Man, showing a loathsome side to his onscreen persona that makes for an extremely formidable adversary. While Harper's history with Chase is only hinted at during the first couple of episodes of the first season, Lithgow imbues Harper with just enough implied menace to make audiences deeply concerned for Chase's safety. The promise of these two legendary actors sharing scenes together is the bedrock for the palpable tension behind the show.

Alia Shawkat as Angela Adams

Alia Shawkat plays FBI agent Angela Adams. Adams is Harper's protégé and works with him to bring Chase down. Adams is a young but tenacious intelligence agent that is extremely loyal to Harper as the series begins. Adams is determined to make Harper proud and is willing to help take down Chase at any cost. As the first season progresses, Adams learns more about Chase and his history with Harper. It is heavily implied that while Adams' current allegiance is to Harper and the FBI, the more she discovers about her boss, the more complicated her feelings concerning Harper become.

Similar to Lithgow (who plays Harper), Shawkat is mostly known for her comedic performances in cult TV shows such as Arrested Development and Search Party. As Angela Adams, Shawkat leans more into dramatic territory than ever before, finding unforeseen crevices to explore Adams as a well-rounded person. Shawkat is extremely gifted at displaying the delicate nuances of Adams, a person caught between her loyalty to her boss and her fidelity to her morals.

Gbenga Akinnagbe as Julian Carson

Gbenga Akinnagbe is Julian Carson, a highly trained operative sent to hunt down Chase. Carson is sent to apprehend Chase when Harper realizes that taking him down is proving to be harder than initially anticipated. Carson is first introduced as a mild-mannered, kind man who cares for his grandmother. When Harper is given Carson's number, the audience sees a different side to Carson that is far more lethal and dangerous. Carson is a fascinating mirror for Chase, both of whom share many similarities. Both men do not enjoy violence but are very good at eliminating targets. There is a weariness to both that makes the core conflict of The Old Man so compelling.

For all intents and purposes, Carson would rather just take care of his grandmother in solitude, but his specific set of skills makes him a formidable adversary for Chase. Carson, like Chase, also recognizes that he is very good at what he does: he often talks about his expertise in tracking down and eliminating high-profile targets. Akinnagbe has appeared in such acclaimed television shows as the crime drama The Wire and the anthology series Modern Love. He has also appeared in such films as The Taking of Pelham 123, Edge of Darkness, and Independence Day: Resurgence.

Amy Brenneman as Zoe McDonald

Amy Brenneman plays Zoe McDonald, who comes across Chase when he's forced out of exile. McDonald is recovering from a brutal divorce when she stumbles across Chase, who is looking for a room for the night. She's slowly picking up the pieces of her broken former life. When Chase enters her orbit, she rents him a room oblivious to the fact that he's on the run from the FBI. As Harper and his task force close in on Chase, McDonald gets inextricably involved. There is no other option but for Chase and McDonald to partner up if either of them want to survive.

Brenneman brings a thoughtful but tough weariness to McDonald that shines through in her tender moments with Bridges. Both Chase and McDonald are old souls, who have both suffered a great deal in their own ways. Brenneman is known for playing tough characters, first receiving critical acclaim for her subtle performance as Amy Gray in Judging Amy. McDonald is the perfect companion for Chase, being more than able to hold her own in even the toughest situations. McDonald's no-nonsense attitude forces Chase to reckon with parts of himself he'd rather ignore, making the interpersonal conflict of The Old Man even richer and more satisfying.