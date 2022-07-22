Editor's note: The following contains The Old Man Season 1 spoilers.

“When I was a little girl, I imagined there was nothing you were afraid of. No measure of distance between us that might cause you concern, no depth of silence that might compel you to speak. You were inaccessible. You were remote. You were a fantasy.”

This monologue that opens the final episode of the strong first season of the Jeff Bridges’ series The Old Man is one not spoken by him. Instead, it is delivered by the revelatory Alia Shawkat who has continually stolen every scene she has gotten. She plays Emily, daughter of Bridges’ Dan Chase, who has spent all of her life living a lie for the safety of both her father and herself. We have now seen that lie fall to pieces as she gets essentially abducted to seemingly draw out her father. However, just as the show has done at nearly every turn, nothing is quite what it seems. While Chase had just met up with John Lithgow's Harold Harper for the first time face-to-face, this was not the biggest moment of the finale. It still was significant as they worked together as younger men though spent most of this season on opposing sides of a conflict that we had yet to fully understood the gravity of. As they find themselves tentatively aligned, they decide to set off on a mission to get Chase on a plane so that Emily will be safe. Of course, this ends up being not as easy as they would have thought as they get in a well-executed and effective car chase when they turn back after piecing together that the deal is off. However, it is in looking back to the past where things get bad.

We end up learning that Chase has been keeping a key piece of information from us, Emily, and Harper. While the latter has begun to realize there is something his former friend isn't telling him, he hasn't the faintest idea what that is. When Chase eventually tells him, it reveals that the man we thought we knew is not only far more complicated but has been carrying a dark secret. As it turns out, Emily was never his daughter and was in fact the child of the mysterious Afghan warlord Faraz Hamzad (Pej Vahdat). While this could have been a shallow surprise in lesser hands, especially since it was the second time the show has pulled a twist about Emily, it carries a greater weight because of how subtly it is played. Just as the show has eschewed typical action spectacle to be more focused on character, this scene plays out with a sense of sadness. While there was the high-speed chase sequence prior, this is the moment that proves to be the most riveting. After all that we had been through and all the challenges Chase had gone through to protect his "daughter," this is a punch in the soul. That he kept this from Emily, choosing a life built upon lies for her, is a devastating realization that is gutting. He was not her benevolent protector but the malevolent architect of her pain.

It puts the monologue we heard from Emily at the beginning in an even more brutal context. Even as a child, she was profoundly astute and aware of what was going on around her. She could articulate the weight of her life and her own sense of disconnection from her father. Yet she didn’t know what it was that he feared, thinking it was nothing. Now we see it was everything about her that scared him most and which he spent his whole life trying to cover up. The ramifications of what this means for the story are nothing short of immense. Every decision Chase has made has been founded on a lie, something he has almost deluded himself into believing.

In a conversation with Harold in the car, he says that he hopes Emily can go back to a normal life. That he believes this betrays his own arrogance, believing that he could uproot a person’s life from her home and family without any consequences. While we had been rooting for Chase, thinking he was just trying to defend those he cares about, the truth has now revealed that he is to blame for almost everything that has happened. His lies and narcissism, the desire to take without any repercussions, are now collapsing all around him. He rationalizes keeping her history from her by saying “she knows what she needs to know about me” though this itself is not his call to make. The fact that Harold, a flawed man in his own right, is the one who tries to convince him to finally be transparent about the truth to spare Emily a life of “despair and confusion” speaks volumes. The extended conversation they have, especially in retrospect, illuminates how truly unheroic Chase is. Instead, he is just a scared and selfish old man who is clinging to the lie he spent his whole life preserving. No matter the cost it inflicted on others, he is content to keep it going for as long as it is humanly possible. Even when he is approaching his own likely death at the end of the road, he was willing to go to the grave with the truth and drag everyone else down with him.

Up until now, there was the hope that Chase was good-hearted even as he had to do increasingly horrible things. This ending shows this is no longer the case; that his sins are just too many to overlook. It shows that there aren't any heroes in this world if there were even any to begin with. Sure, we had been invited to empathize with Chase as the protagonist and grow to understand him. However, we have also seen glimpses of the depravity he is capable of. Now all of his full self has been laid bare, showing how almost his whole life has been a lie that impacts not just him but those he claims to care for most. The psychological and spiritual toll this will have on Emily is hammered home in haunting visions she has over the course of this episode. Over her journey this season, we’ve seen her desire for answers grow, increasingly desperate to no longer live a life dictated by lies. This alternative life is something that she had been foreclosed from choosing for herself, all because Chase didn’t want to tell her and face the consequence of what he had done. This only invites more bloodshed as seen in two tense shootouts in the middle of the episode. It is thrilling to watch unfold in grounded detail, though it is tempered with a sadness that all this could've been avoided had Chase not been so utterly caught up in himself that he completely overlooked the pain of others.

This makes the final scenes into a slow-motion tragedy as the trajectory of the past and present crash together in a way that darkens the already morally gray story. Even as the future is an open book as to what the show will do in its already approved second season, this finale feels like it is definitively closing the chapter on everything we knew up until now. We can no longer see Chase in the same light and he knows it. As he tells Harold right before things get violent, “this is different now.” The two have become unlikely allies, forced to go rogue and risk their lives because of the decisions that Chase has made over the course of his existence. The chickens have all come home to roost. As we see Harold and Chase share a wordless exchange after narrowly escaping, we realize that they are the only people in the world they can trust. It is a testament to the talents of both Bridges and Lithgow that they can instill gravitas to these callous characters that have destroyed countless lives over their respective careers. As they silently walk off into the distance together in the season’s final frame, both now aware of how their paths have possibly doomed Emily, there is only more darkness ahead. There are no “good guys'' in this world, only those who have deluded themselves into thinking they are. However, even as they cling to the shreds of humanity they have left, Pandora’s Box has been opened and there is no closing it. There is only more tragedy to come.