In the television landscape of 2022, audiences were treated to an exciting action thriller led by the dynamic duo of Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow. The series, titled The Old Man, made a resounding impact, and its appeal was evident from the beginning - and a mere three episodes into its inaugural season, the network wasted no time in greenlighting a second season, proof of the undeniable allure and resonance the show had achieved.

The first season of The Old Man skillfully navigated the familiar waters of CIA-centric thriller clichés, weaving a narrative that, under the adept penmanship of Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine, surpassed expectations. Bridges and Lithgow, portraying the main characters, delivered compelling performances that impressed the audience, propelling the show to the top of FX's original programming. But as the awards poured in, it became clear that The Old Man had not only captured the hearts of viewers but had also garnered significant industry recognition. Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow once again found themselves in the spotlight, receiving prestigious nominations for Best Actor in a Drama and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, at esteemed ceremonies such as the Critics' Choice Awards and SAG Awards.

Now, with the curtain rising on the highly anticipated second season, and the groundwork laid by the first season's success, fans are buzzing with excitement about what lies ahead. The promise of the continuation of the nuanced storytelling, intricate plot twists, the prospect of new challenges, unexpected alliances, and the magnetic on-screen chemistry between Bridges and Lithgow has ignited much expectation, and here’s everything we know about The Old Man Season 2.

The Old Man Release Date 2020-00-00 Cast Jeff Bridges , John Lithgow Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Image via FX

As of now, no official release date has been revealed for the second season of The Old Man. But the first season made its debut in June 2022, leading to speculation that a summer premiere in 2024 for Season 2 is a plausible scenario.

The production timeline for Season 2 experienced a hiccup before the onset of the writers' strike. The Old Man team had successfully wrapped filming on the initial four episodes, only to encounter an unexpected pause in production. This pause was driven by the need for adjustments to the script of the fifth episode, which was then further affected by the writers' strike. With the recent conclusion of the strike, the creative team is now ready to implement the necessary modifications to Episode 5 and finalize the scripts for the remaining episodes of Season 2.

Where Can You Watch 'The Old Man' Season 2?

Image via FX on Hulu

New episodes of The Old Man Season 2 will premiere first on FX before being made available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Hulu offers a range of pricing options to cater to different preferences. Subscriptions can start as low as $7.99 per month or $76.99 per year. The plans are customizable, allowing users to include extras such as unlimited screens, access to live TV, premium channel add-ons, and an ad-free experience. Beyond these features, Hulu also provides unique bundles and special offers that you can look into before making a decision.

Watch on Hulu

Is There a Trailer for 'The Old Man' Season 2?

Unfortunately, as of now, there is no trailer for Season 2, which means we'll have to wait a little while longer before we get our first good look at what the characters are up to in the upcoming season.

Who Stars in 'The Old Man' Season 2?

Close

While there haven't been any major announcements regarding new additions to the cast, the majority of the stars from the first season are set to make a return for The Old Man Season 2. Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow will reprise their roles, particularly after the season finale's emotional ending, depicting the former partners reuniting in a car. Alia Shawkat, whose performance in the first season garnered acclaim, will also make a return as Angela Adams, with the upcoming season shedding light on the aftermath of her kidnapping.

However, E.J. Bonilla's character, Agent Raymond Waters, will not be making a return following his death in the first season. On a more optimistic note though, Amy Brenneman's character, Zoe McDonald, who inadvertently becomes Dan's partner on the run, is expected to undergo further character development in the new season.

Other cast members include Bill Heck as Young Dan Chase, Gbenga Akinnagbe as Julian Carson, Hiam Abbass as Belour Hamzad, Leem Lubany as Young Belour Hamzad, Navid Negahban as Faraz Hamzad, Pej Vahdat as young Faraz Hamzad, Kenneth Mitchell as Joe, Joel Grey as Morgan Bote, Echo Kellum as Mike, Jessica Harper as Cheryl Harper and Rowena King as Nina Kruger

What Will 'The Old Man' Season 2 Be About?

Image via FX

Adapted from the 2017 Thomas Perry novel of the same title, The Old Man tells the story of a former CIA operative, Dan Chase, who is thrust back into a world of danger when his past catches up with him. While the overarching premise of a man on the run remains intact, Season 1 took a fresh narrative direction compared to Perry's novel, with the TV series shifting the focus from monetary motives to a more humanistic element, introducing Hamzad's wife as a love interest for Dan.

With the return of both Dan and Harold, Season 2 of The Old Man promises to escalate the stakes, requiring the seasoned veterans to revisit their combat skills. The unresolved abduction of Angela suggests that rescuing her will likely be a primary mission in Season 2; and with Angela being unaware that Hamzad is her father, it adds an element of suspense, as the eventual revelation promises a significant turning point for the character. In addition to Angela, we can also expect the season narrative to focus a bit more on Zoe, with Dan Sholtz expressing a desire to delve into her background, hinting that her presence in Dan's life may hold deeper significance than initially apparent.

As The Old Man ventures into its second season, the story is set to deliver a richer understanding of its characters through a series of flashback sequences. These glimpses into the past will unravel pivotal moments, providing audiences with a better understanding of the complex histories, motivations, and relationships that shape the dynamic and suspenseful world of The Old Man.

In an interview with Deadline, executive producer Jon Steinberg teased what fans can expect from Season 2:

"Some of the season 2 plan is for these guys to go back to this place that they spent so much time in when they were younger, and to see the past through their present eyes."

Here is the official synopsis:

“The Old Man centers on Dan Chase who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.’’

Who Is Making The Old Man Season 2?

Image via FX

The Old Man was created by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine and the duo is joined by Dan Shotz, Warren Littlefield, Jon Watts, Jeff Bridges, and David Schiff in the role of executive producers with Judd Rea serving as a producer and T Bone Burnett and Patrick Warren having composed the score for the series. The series is being produced by Quaker Moving Pictures, The Littlefield Company, Touchstone Television, and 20th Television. On the immense success of the show, 20th Century Television President Karey Burke had the following to say in a press release: