Filming for the series was repeatedly halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Jeff Bridges' lymphoma diagnosis.

The success of the first season, which aired in 2022, led to the renewal of "The Old Man" for a second season.

Over two years after its first season concluded, The Old Man is coming back. The Jeff Bridges-John Lithgow spy drama will return on FX later this fall. As reported by Collider's Carly Lane-Perry, FX chairman John Landgraf reported the release window for the much-delayed series as part of his executive session at the Television Critics Association's 2024 Winter Press Tour. The series aired its first season all the way back in the summer of 2022.

The series, which is based on Thomas Perry's 2017 novel of the same name, has undergone an arduous process in its journey from page to screen. The project was first announced back in 2019, and filming was more than halfway completed in 202 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, halting production. Filming resumed later that year, but was halted again when star Bridges was diagnosed with lymphoma, and had to undergo treatment. With Bridges' cancer in remission, filming began again in early 2022. The seven-episode series aired in the summer of 2022, and was sufficiently successful that it was soon renewed for a second season. However, the filming of that season was significantly delayed by the joint SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes of last year. With those strikes resolved, The Old Man is finally back on track, and will hit FX this fall.

Where Did 'The Old Man' Leave Off?

The Old Man stars Bridges as Dan Chase, a man living in isolation with his two dogs. It eventually becomes clear that Chase is a former CIA operative who holds dangerous secrets from his time in Afghanistan during the 1979 Soviet invasion. As the series opens, he is flushed out of hiding, and his old friend, CIA Harold Harper (Lithgow) is assigned to track him down. As Chase travels across the country, he finds himself working with Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman), a woman he press-gangs into helping him; meanwhile, Harper's protégé Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat) has secrets of her own - she's actually Chase's daughter. The season ended with Chase and Harper coming face-to-face for the first time in decades; the two became uneasy allies, and end the season on the run together. It also featured the shocking revelation that Angela is not really Chase's daughter, but the daughter of an Afghan warlord Faraz Hamzad (Pej Vahdat/Navid Negahban). How the second season will deal with the fallout of this has yet to be seen.

The Old Man was created by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine; they also executive produced the series with Dan Shotz, Warren Littlefield, Jon Watts, David Schiff, and Bridges. Judd Rea produced the series. T Bone Burnett and Patrick Warren produced the series' musical score.

The Old Man's second season will premiere on FX this fall; an exact date has yet to be revealed. Season 1 is streaming on Hulu in the U.S. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

