FX has just released the first teaser for Season 2 of The Old Man, set to premiere on September 12, and it promises to be even more intense and thrilling than its predecessor. Starring Jeff Bridges as former CIA agent Dan Chase and John Lithgow as former FBI Assistant Director Harold Harper, the new season centers on their most crucial mission yet: rescuing Emily Chase (Alia Shawkat). The teaser is filled with a tense atmosphere as Chase and Harper set off on a mission to recover Emily after she is kidnapped by Faraz Hamzad, portrayed by Navid Negahban.

Hamzad, a formidable Afghan tribal leader, claims Emily as his daughter, plunging her into an identity crisis with far-reaching consequences. The stakes are higher than ever as Chase and Harper navigate a dangerous path to bring her back safely. As the mission unfolds, Hamzad faces tough decisions that could threaten his family and the village he has devoted his life to leading.

Who Else Is in 'The Old Man' and What Will Season 2 Be About?

Jacqueline Antaramian plays Khadija, Hamzad’s sister and trusted advisor, who grows increasingly worried about her brother’s choices and their potential fallout. Meanwhile, Zoe McDonald, portrayed by Amy Brenneman, makes unexpected moves after being drawn into Chase’s turbulent world. Gbenga Akinnagbe’s Julian Carson finds himself disillusioned with his former role, standing at a crossroads that will challenge his identity and future.

The Old Man is based on Thomas Perry’s bestselling novel and has been adapted for television by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine. The show’s executive producers include Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Warren Littlefield, Levine, Bridges, David Schiff, Craig Silverstein, and Jon Watts. The season promises to uncover more secrets, elevate the stakes, and deliver a narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. As Chase and Harper battle to save Emily, they will confront their pasts, challenge their limits, and forge ahead in a high-stakes rescue mission.

As anticipation builds, fans of The Old Man should mark their calendars for the upcoming season. The teaser has set the tone for what’s to come, and it’s clear that Season 2 will not disappoint. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready for a rollercoaster ride of suspense, drama, and action when The Old Man returns to FX on September 12 at 10pm ET/PT with a two episode premiere.

The Old Man Release Date 2020-00-00 Cast Jeff Bridges , John Lithgow Main Genre Drama

