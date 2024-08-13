The Big Picture Jeff Bridges recruits John lithgow for a rescue mission in the trailer for The Old Man Season 2.

Season 2 sees Chase and Harper navigating intense stakes and high tension as they race to save Emily from Afghanistan.

The Old Man faced challenges during production, but will now premiere September 12.

To what extent would you go for love? In the case of FX's The Old Man, sacrifice is the measure of love. It's been well over two years since the first season concluded, and now the second season of The Old Man is set to premiere in September. Now, ahead of what promises to be an intense second outing, FX has released an all-new official trailer for the confrontation to come. The trailer begins with Bridges' former CIA agent Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) coming to the realization that his daughter, Emily Chase (Alia Shawkat), had been kidnapped. Without waiting for the government to intervene and rescue her, Chase conscripts John Lithgow's former FBI Assistant Director, Harold Harper, to aid him. Home and abroad, the stakes are high, and the atmosphere is intense, but this old man is ready to do what is needed for the mission.

The first season of The Old Man introduces us to Dan Chase, a man living off the grid in isolation with his two dogs. A former CIA agent with secrets dating back to his time in Afghanistan during the 1979 Soviet invasion, Chase is soon flushed out by his old friend, Harold Harper. Soon enough, Chase realizes that he can't run from the past anymore, and must reconcile it to move forward. A man who trades in secrets, Chase is stunned to learn that Harper's protégé, Emily (Alia Shawkat), is actually his daughter. Season 2 will see that narrative even further muddled when Faraz Hamzad, a formidable Afghan tribal leader, portrayed by Navid Negahban, claims Emily as his and kidnaps her.

A Turbulent Journey From Page to Screen

The Old Man was created by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine, and based on Thomas Perry’s bestselling novel. Executive producers on the show include Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Warren Littlefield, Levine, Bridges, David Schiff, Craig Silverstein, and Jon Watts. The series endured a difficult journey on its way to print as it was hampered along the way by several challenges. Announced in 2019, the series had gone halfway through filming before the COVID pandemic saw it shut down. Despite resuming later in 2020, The Old Man had to take another break when star Bridges was diagnosed with lymphoma, and had to undergo treatment. With Bridges' cancer in remission, filming resumed in 2022 and the first season premiered later that year. The joint SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes of last year delayed the start of production after the series scored a second season renewal.

As tension builds, Chase and Harper look to rescue Emily from Afghanistan and The Old Man will see Gbenga Akinnagbe and Jacqueline Antaramian reprise their roles from the first season as Julian Carson and Khadija, Hamzad’s sister and trusted advisor respectively. The series is produced Judd Rea.

The Old Man returns to FX on September 12 at 10pm ET/PT with a two-episode premiere. Watch the trailer above.

The Old Man Release Date 2020-00-00 Cast Jeff Bridges , John Lithgow Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

