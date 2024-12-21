It can be so difficult to create a truly engaging spy thriller these days, as there have been so many different interpretations of the genre that finding something unique is exceptionally rare. Just look at the recently released Black Doves and The Day of the Jackal for how a narrative must subvert expectations to succeed. One had an original take on the genre by focusing on a completely independent spy organization using women to infiltrate the British government, and the other was based on a Frederick Forsyth book that had an existing fan base stretching back decades to 1971, which also gave us new and inventive perspectives on how an assassin would go about undiscovered.

With that in mind, The Old Man is not only another successful addition to the espionage genre, but has ended without fanfare now that it's been canceled by FX after only two seasons. The Old Man embarks on some fascinating arcs, with characters like Dan (Jeff Bridges) and especially Emily (Alia Shakwat) taking their next steps. Furthermore, it feels like The Old Man has been let down by a lack of patience, as we will never see the potentially epic third act it seemed to be building towards.

The Stakes Were Only Getting Higher on 'The Old Man'

Sadly, it would seem that the cancelation of The Old Man has prevented a third season where the stakes were set to become higher than ever. With Emily taking over the mineral deposit, the Russians have been removed from the game, with the Chinese and Marion (Janet McTeer) taking their place as the main antagonists, with Marion, Harold's (John Lithgow) ex-wife, holding him hostage. Furthermore, the fact there was an unknown cartel who still lurked in the shadows meant the show was about to enter a geopolitical battle that would change the entire world's power dynamic, with Angela, Dan, Harold, and Zoe (Amy Brennerman) being at the very heart of it. This is a narrative build that takes us far away from the personal and limited conflict between Faraz Hamzad (Navid Negahban), Dan, and Belour (Leem Lubany), in which the mineral deposit was not the central issue, like Emily was.

The plot wasn't the only thing to develop nicely in the second season of The Old Man, but key relationships such as Dan and Zoe's advanced on, giving pay off to the characters growing together over the course of the show. Dan and Zoe not only finally become the companions we wanted them to be, but started to fight for each other, rather than just their own ends. Rather than killing Suleyman Pavlovich (Rade Šerbedžija) as revenge for the perceived murder of Emily, Dan decides to live for Zoe, keeping the promise he made to her. With Dan saying to Pavlovich that "all that is left in me is anger," it feels like this willingness to move on was the first step to introducing love back into his system, even if he felt terrible for, in his mind, betraying Emily's memory for not becoming a vengeful monster praying for death. Even the line where Zoe jokes that Dan is "losing [his] edge" when they are feeling domesticated is a fun and wholesome moment where we wish they could stay there forever, together in peace.

Furthermore, Zoe truly embraced the crooked world she was inhabiting by the end of the season. When we first met her, she is trying to kick Dan out of her rental, but when he wakes up at the safe house they are hiding in she asks if he wants to "stay here with [her] for a while." Rather than trying to find her way out, she is committed to seeing these events through with Dan, and had their relationship moved forward, it would have been fascinating to see how they would indulge or restrict their impulses, how Dan could push Zoe and how she could bring him back from violence.

Emily's Arc Was About to Take its Darkest Turn in 'The Old Man'

Perhaps the most tragic part about not getting to see how The Old Man ends is the fact that Emily's arc has been cut short right when she had taken her biggest step forward yet. In taking control of the Panjshir mineral deposit, Emily's power has grown, and she is beginning to take after her father by blood, Faraz. In the final scene at the diner, when Dan asks if she is okay, she merely replies that she is "here" and "in one piece," which speaks to the terrible things she has had to do to get to this point, and we are reminded of how stone-cold she seemed to be in the image of her forces taking over the Russian camp.

With Emily coming to Dan, a new dynamic begins to emerge between the two of them. When Dan refuses to become Lou Barlow again, an alter ego who appears to have committed horrendous acts that were "worse than violence" to get Harold back, not only does Emily make it clear she isn't asking, but the staredown between her and Dan is simply chilling. When the cars pull up to take the three to a plane, and Emily explains the American government is helping her now that she is in control of the mineral deposit, Dan states that "Parwana Hamzad gets what she wants," which Emily confirms. Dan begins to see the same domination in Emily's eyes that he saw in Faraz's, the same corruption that Belour feared so much.

It would have been truly fascinating to see how Dan and Emily's relationship would have therefore changed, how Zoe would have felt in that scenario, and how Harold would have reacted to Emily's lack of remorse now that she is in a position of power. Sadly, the cancelation of The Old Man has scuppered these ideas, and it is a huge shame, because this show deserved so much more. Perhaps this second chapter wasn't quite on par with the first, but it felt like the show was building to a grand finale, with all the pieces being set and ready to move on the board. Not only were the stakes reaching their peak, but the character arcs were taking their biggest steps, which all laid the groundwork for a great third season that we'll now never see.

