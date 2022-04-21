Today, the release date of The Old Man, a new drama starring Jeff Bridges, was announced. The series will premiere on FX with two episodes on June 16, and then will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. The series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry.

The series will be the Academy Award winner's first acting role since 2018’s Bad Times at the El Royale, and will also be his first-ever starring role in a TV series. But, he will be joined by TV veterans John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, and Alia Shawkat. The series will also star E.J. Bonilla, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Bill Heck, Leem Lubany, and Pej Vahdat.

The Old Man will follow Bridges as Dan Chase, a man who abandoned his job as a CIA operative and has lived off the grid for decades. However, he gets flushed out of hiding when an assassin tracks him down and tries to kill him. Dan also quickly finds more enemies on his tail. Among them is the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence (Lithgow), joined by his apprentice (Shawkat) and a CIA Special Agent (Bonilla), who wants to capture Chase because of their shared, and complicated, history. Chase must confront his past if he wants to see the future.

Image via FX

RELATED: 'The Sterling Affairs': Laurence Fishburne and Jacki Weaver Join FX's Basketball Series

The Old Man is adapted for television by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine. Additionally, it was announced that Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts will direct the first two episodes of the seven-episode season. The Old Man is executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Levine, Bridges, David Schiff, and Watts.

The Old Man will have a two-episode premiere on FX on June 16, and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. The series will also soon be available to stream on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in other international markets. Check out the series' official synopsis below:

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on “Dan Chase” (Jeff Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past. With Dan Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence “Harold Harper” (John Lithgow) is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. Working alongside Harper is his protégé “Angela Adams” (Alia Shawkat) and CIA Special Agent “Raymond Waters” (E.J. Bonilla). When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, “Julian Carson” (Gbenga Akinnagbe), a highly trained special ops contractor, is sent to pursue him as well. While on the run, Chase rents a room from “Zoe McDonald” (Amy Brenneman) who draws on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant.

'A Perfect Pairing' Trailer Promises Food, Wine, and the Best Things in Life in Netflix Rom-Com

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Aidan King (231 Articles Published) Aidan King is a graduate of Fitchburg State University and loves writing and talking about both movies and tv. In his spare time, Aidan participates in an Improv comedy group. More From Aidan King