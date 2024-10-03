There are some shows that, despite not getting as much publicity as some other huge titles, manage to resonate with audiences and become a standout. This past week, FX drama/thriller The Old Man shot up among the streaming charts to become one of viewers' favorites. Currently halfway through Season 2, the series stars Jeff Bridges (Tron: Ares) as a former CIA agent who decides to live off the grid — but doesn't manage to stay that way.

Normally, in these types of stories the protagonist has a somewhat noble reason to be pulled out of retirement, but The Old Man is not quite like that. In the story, Dan Chase (Bridges) manages to stay under the radar for three decades, and that changes once he kills an intruder who tries to break into his home. Then, Chase becomes a target of the FBI, which doesn't have the best relationship with the former operative. The series also stars John Lithgow (Conclave), Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development), Navid Negahban (The Cleaning Lady), Janet McTeer (Ozark) and Amy Brenneman (Shining Girls).

The Old Man was a hit among critics in its first season: it landed at a 97% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, which ranks it among some of the best shows released over the past few years. In Season 2, the show's rating took a dead drop: only 70%. However, audiences seem more invested than ever. According to Reelgood, the series is the fourth most-watched TV series across all platforms, and the seventh most-watched title (including TV series and movies) in the week of September 19–25.

Is The Old Man Renewed For Season 3?

Close

So far, FX hasn't officially announced a third season for The Old Man. Although a spike in viewership is common when a new season of a series debuts, the impressive numbers might signal to the network that fans will show up for additional seasons, and that screenwriters can keep the show's popularity high by revisiting the debut season and doubling down on the elements that made Season 1 work so well.

In her review of Season 2, Collider's Arezou Amin called The Old Man's new episodes "just as compelling" as in the first season, and singled out Shawkat as the MVP of the season. Amin also had praise for the series' depiction of Afghani characters, especially Faraz Hamzad (Negahban), his motivations and how they are juxtaposed with the motivations of American characters. She wrote: "Chase is highly motivated in the same ways Hamzad is, often goes to the same violent lengths, and in Season 2, even begins a relentless pursuit to bring his daughter home. The question is then indirectly put to the audience — at least in my view: if you see one of these men as a hero, and the other as a monster, ask yourself why that is."

You can stream all episodes of The Old Man on Hulu.

watch on hulu