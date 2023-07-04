StudioCanal has released the first trailer for the final film from Ken Loach, and as ever, it promises to be a heartbreaker. The renowned director, recognised for his thought-provoking and politically engaged filmmaking, returns with his latest creation, The Old Oak. This film delves into the complexities of racial tensions, migration, and the power of unity in contemporary Britain.

Within the film's narrative, The Old Oak introduces TJ Ballantyne (Dave Turner) as the owner of a longstanding yet financially troubled pub. It is through his encounter with Yari (Ebla Mari), a refugee, that TJ embarks on a transformative journey of friendship, understanding, and empathy. Together, they navigate the challenging dynamics of a divided society, illuminating the significance of unity and compassion in the face of adversity. It's the sort of social commentary Loach has been storytelling about since the 1960s. The film’s official synopsis reads as follows:

The Old Oak is a special place. Not only is it the last pub standing, but it’s also the only remaining public space where people can meet in a once-thriving mining community that has now fallen on hard times after 30 years of decline. TJ Ballantyne (Dave Turner), the landlord, hangs on to The Old Oak by his fingertips, and his predicament is endangered even more when the pub becomes contested territory after the arrival of Syrian refugees who are placed in the village without any notice. In an unlikely friendship, TJ meets a curious young Syrian Yara [Ebla Mari] with her camera. Can they find a way for the two communities to understand each other? So unfolds a deeply moving drama about their fragilities and hopes.

Image via StudioCanal

A Reunion of Palme d'Or Winners

Loach joins forces once again with Paul Laverty, the esteemed writer behind I, Daniel Blake and Sorry We Missed You. Their initial collaboration resulted in Loach being awarded his second Palme d'Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival for I, Daniel Blake, which told the heartbreaking story of a man who is denied disability money by the UK government, despite being declared unfit to work by his doctor. Now, their creative partnership continues to flourish in their latest film.

The Old Oak will be released in the UK and Ireland on Sept. 29. You can see the first trailer for the film down below.