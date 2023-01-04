Collider can exclusively share a new clip for The Old Way, the first Western in Nicolas Cage’s prolific career. The film stars Cage as a former gunslinger who’s forced to return to his old violent ways and brings his daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) along for the ride.

The Old Way follows Cage as Colton Briggs, a retired gunslinger turned into a family man. Sadly for Colton, fate is not done with him, and he is forced to pick up his pistols after a group of outlaws murders his wife. However, getting his revenge won’t be that easy, as Colton is now the father of a young girl. In short, The Old Way puts a new spin on the classic Western revenge story by having Cage play a man multitasking between getting his vengeance and raising his daughter.

In the exclusive clip, Colton and his daughter pinned down three armed men. The men are beaten and bloodied, and it looks like they lost a brutal fight against the gunslinger. Colton starts to disarm the men and orders his daughter to retrieve a shotgun. The weapon’s owner tries to resist and threatens to shoot the girl, hoping to force Colton to let them go. Unfortunately for the prisoner, Colton taught his daughter to be as vicious as her father. The girl stomps on the man’s leg, grabbing his shotgun and leaving him in pain.

The exclusive clip also teases the brutality of Cage’s first Western. The movie is rated R for violence, which means The Old Way will feature many more bloody brawls. It looks like the film will reflect all the grit and darkness we associate with the Old West, where people were forced to use whatever means necessary to survive. Sounds like an exciting experiment for Cage to flex some new acting muscles.

When Does The Old Way Premieres?

The Old Way also stars Nick Searcy and Shiloh Fernandez. The film is produced by Donowho, Cage, Sasha Yelaun, Robert Paschall Jr., Johnny Remo, R. Bryan Wright, Micah Haley, and Saturn Films. Executive producers include Joshua Bunting, David Haring, Christian Mercuri, Mehrdad Moayedi, Fred Roos, and writer Carl W. Lucas.

The Old Way comes to theaters this Friday, January 6. The film will be available on digital and on demand starting January 13. Check out the exclusive clip and the film’s synopsis below.