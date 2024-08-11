As the 2024 Paris Olympic Games are drawing to a close, preparations are already beginning to take shape for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. This begins with this year's Closing Ceremony, and to help prepare for the next major sports event four years from now, the Olympics have recruited one of the United States' most recognizable stars - Tom Cruise. That's because Tom Cruise is set to perform yet another gravity-defying stunt live during the Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

In addition to being the star behind the massively popular Top Gun and Mission: Impossible franchises, Tom Cruise has developed a reputation for doing his own stunts for his big-budget action films. From piloting fighter jets and helicopters to climbing the tallest building in the world, Cruise is widely praised as a modern-day daredevil with a deep reverence for his industry and craft. Now, Cruise will be bringing these talents to a live global audience for the Closing Ceremony. When can you see his next big stunt unfold? Read below to find out everything you need to know in order to watch the Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

When is the Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games?

The world-famous Olympic torch will be officially passed from Paris to Los Angeles when the Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games premieres live on Sunday, August 11th, at 3:00 PM EST.

Is the Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Premiering on TV?

Yes, those with a cable or other network television subscription will be able to watch the Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games live on August 11th. As always, NBC will be hosting the epic quarterly event. Be sure to tune into the network as soon as it starts at 3:00 PM EST on August 11th.

Is the Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Streaming Online?

In addition to the network coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games across many of NBC's platforms, the global event has also been available to watch and stream on the NBC-backed streaming platform Peacock. As with the Opening Ceremony and the event's other major sporting events, the Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will also be streaming on Peacock.

Peacock currently has two subscription plans available: Premium and Premium Plus.

Subscription Plan Features Cost Premium Peacock's entire catalog of movies, shows, and sports

Access to exclusive originals and NBCUniversal theatrical films months after they premiere

Live sports and special events

Ongoing shows from NBC and Bravo

Over 50 live television channels

Limited ads $7.99 per month

$79.99 per year Premium Plus Peacock's entire catalog of movies, shows, and sports

Access to exclusive originals and NBCUniversal theatrical films months after they premiere

Live sports and special events

Ongoing shows from NBC and Bravo

Over 50 live television channels

No ads (with some exceptions)

Select downloadable titles for offline use

Access to local NBC channel $13.99 per month

$139.99 per year

Can I Stream The Closing Ceremony Without Peacock?

If you want to stream the Closing Ceremony, you can do so without Peacock. Any service that has your local NBC station available is a great alternative. So, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and similar services will do the job. That said, if you aren't already subscribed to one of these streamers, you're probably better off subscribing to Peacock.

Where is the Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics Taking Place?

The 2024 Paris Olympics' closing ceremony will take place at the Stade de France in Paris. This is not only the largest stadium being used for this year's games but also the largest venue in the entire country of France.

Who Will Be Starring in the Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Apart from the news that Tom Cruise will be performing a new death-defying stunt at the Closing Ceremony and that the Ceremony is being titled "Records," details behind the rest of the event are being kept under wraps, which is standard procedure for the Olympics. However, it's more than possible that Cruise will not be the only big-name part of the Closing Ceremony. The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics featured big stars like musician and Joker: Folie à Deux star Lady Gaga.

How Many Olympic Medals Has the United States One at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Olympics was a very good year for the United States. Led by the talents of Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, and LeBron James, the United States was able to pull away and take home an impressive medal count. The U.S. leads all countries in medals, with the rest of the top 5 including China, France, Great Britain, and their rival(?) Australia.