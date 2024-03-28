The Big Picture The Omen franchise, beginning in 1976, follows the ominous tale of Damien, suspected Antichrist.

The latest installment, The First Omen, introduces Margaret, a nun uncovering a sinister plot.

Fans can now binge-watch the entire franchise on Hulu before the release of The First Omen on April 5.

As the anticipation around The First Omen, the next installment in The Omen franchise grows, fans now have a chance to binge the entire franchise on Hulu, the streamer has announced. The film marks the debut directorial feature of Arkasha Stevenson and serves as a prequel to the classic horror film franchise. A new clip is also unveiled from the upcoming supernatural horror which gives us a good look at the start of the conflict that has now spawned into a franchise.

What’s ‘The Omen’ Franchise About?

Close

The franchise started back in 1976 with The Omen directed by Richard Donner. It follows a couple Robert and Katherine who adopt a son Damien. Things take a turn when people around Damien start to die, when Robert investigates his son’s background he realizes his adopted son may be the Antichrist. The story continues with 1978 Damien: The Omen II, which sees the now teenage boy in care of his aunt and uncle, Ann and Richard Thron. While the couple loves their nephew, he’s being sent to military school, given not everyone is happy with his presence, and in turn of events, people start dying again around Damien.

The third part of the original franchise Omen III: The Final Conflict takes a time jump and sees Damien Thorn (Sam Neill) as a successful 32-year-old businessman. On the way to fulfill his destiny, Damien is appointed United States ambassador to Britain while a group of priests led by Father DeCarlo (Rossano Brazzi) try to take him down. This leads Damien to take advantage of Kate (Lisa Harrow) to recruit her son, Peter (Barnaby Holm), as his follower.

Continuing the theme of the rise of the Antichrist Omen IV: The Awakening (1991) follows a Virginia congressman (Michael Woods) and his wife (Faye Grant) who realize that their adopted daughter, Delia (Asia Vieira) might be the Antichrist. The latest addition in the franchise 2006’s The Omen sees a new age of evil as an American diplomat (Liev Schreiber) and his wife (Julia Stiles) learn that their adopted child (Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick) may be the son of Satan.

The Antichrist saga will now continue with The First Omen starring Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sônia Braga, and more, as Margaret, a nun to-be is sent to work at a Church in Rome where she uncovers a conspiracy to bring in the birth of Antichrist circling the story back to Damien’s birth.

The First Omen is coming to theaters on April 5.